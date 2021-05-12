LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Record company HILIFE MUSIC GROUP have relaunched HILIFE clothing line. Originally launched in 2014, the project was put on hold with other pressing issues taking precedence.
HILIFE MUSIC, known to the public for services such as pre-recorded music releases, music publishing and music production, are now also offering their range of clothing. HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, subsidiary of HILIFE GROUP have now incorporated fashion and design into their products and services for all of their customer clothing, fashion, and accessory requirements.
HILIFE MUSIC GROUP Chief Executive Officer Adrian Fife states "we strive to set trends in fashion and music at an equally high standard, and for the most part we will essentially be working in parallel with HILIFE GROUP label releases."
According to the CEO, it is the intention of HILIFE GROUP to offer a men's and women's collection with items offering opposing styles, displaying the logo with both in your face designs in addition to displaying the logo in a less-overt way.
Furthermore, its line, will offer more than just your basic tee shirt, the range of clothing will encompass hoodies, sweatshirts, denim trousers and jackets, bombers, headwear and footwear and the collection will additionally include collaborations with well-known artists, sports personalities and celebrities.
The Company CEO describes the range of clothing as a high-end streetwear brand for men and women, with a limited range of specialist items, the style and range of clothing are labelled as the clothing counterpart to urban street music.
About HILIFE MUSIC GROUP
HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, also known as HILIFE MUSIC, was founded in 2007 by Chairman and CEO, Adrian Fife. Initially starting operations as recording studios. HILIFE MUSIC then expanded company services to include all aspects of music and audio production, then working with a number of artists and groups, over time developed to full record company operations and status.
