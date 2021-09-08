ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Are Live Entertainment, a national concert and tour producer is BACK AND BIGGER THAN EVER with the announcement of the highly anticipated Legendz of the Streetz Tour, (formally Feed the Streetz), and the addition of Gucci Mane. The iconic tour is co-headlined by Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, and will include special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, and Boosie Badazz; with DJ Drama slated as the official tour DJ for most stops.
For the first time in history and fresh off Verzuz, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and Fabolous, alongside the aforementioned "legendz", will embark on a nationwide tour together; positioning the tour to be one of the most iconic and memorable events in hip-hop history. Combined, the superstar lineup has sold over 100,000,000 albums worldwide and produced hundreds of chart-topping hits such as "Stay Schemin", "Soul Survivor", "Lemonade", "Ball Drop", "Quiet Storm", "I'm Different", "Wipe Me Down" and many more.
Legendz of the Streetz Tour is produced by We Are Live Entertainment, led by brothers Lin Rowe and Jerry Schools. "This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience something monumental, the likes of which has never been done before," states Rowe. "Our goal is to make history with our productions, and I believe we hit the mark with this one."
Emerging from a year of challenges that impacted their official launch, the new name better reflects We Are Live Entertainment's vision for this tour. The Legendz of the Streetz Tour is all about power, influence, and success; evoking a very specific era in time that amplified the black culture in an unapologetic way.
Schools' states, "Rebranding the tour was necessary to better reflect our intent to pay homage to hip-hop culture and celebrate a group of legendary artists."
The Legendz of the Streetz Tour will officially kick off Thursday, September 30th, in Augusta, GA followed by a show in Atlanta, GA, on October 1st, 2021 during the BET Hip Hop Awards weekend.
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Dates:
Thursday, September 30 - Augusta, GA - James Brown Arena^
Friday, October 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*
Saturday, October 2 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
Sunday, October 3 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena*
Friday, October 8 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center*
Saturday, October 9 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*
Sunday, October 10 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*
Friday, October 15 - Miami, FL - BB&T Center^
Saturday, October 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Arena^
Sunday, October 17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena^
Friday, October 22 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum^
*with Lil Kim
^with Trina
** More dates to be added
For additional information about the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, please visit: http://www.weareliveent.com
About We are Live Entertainment
We Are Live Entertainment ("WAL") is a national producer of live entertainment. We specialize in the global touring of today's biggest and brightest stars in music. Founded on a wellspring of industry knowledge and equipped with innovative marketing strategies, we are committed to providing fans and concert hopefuls with an unforgettable live music experience.
Media Contact
Angela Watts, 10 Squared Agency, +1 678-637-0982, angela@10squaredagency.com
SOURCE We Are Live Entertainment