Hip Hop Public Health Launches 20 Seconds or More Initiative Harnessing the Power of Music to Encourage Hand Washing and Other Safety Protocols Amongst Young People to Battle the COVID-19 Pandemic

Rap Icon Doug E. Fresh and Songwriter Artie Green Collaborated on New Song and Video, 20 Seconds or More, Featuring 40 Recording Artists, Entertainers, Medical Workers, Athletes, and Business and Civic Leaders Ashanti, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Jamie Foxx, Joseph Rev. "RUN" Simmons, Jordin Sparks, Chuck D and Others Demonstrate Hand Washing Techniques and Highlight the Importance of Taking Personal Responsibility for Your Health