SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Podhero, a new service that makes supporting podcasts as easy as signing up for Netflix, officially launches today. Co-founders Pete Curley and Garret Heaton previously founded HipChat, which sold to Atlassian in 2012 and was then acquired by Slack in 2019.
Podhero's goal is simple: to help podcast creators get paid. As it stands today, 97% of these creators make no money from their shows - with over one million podcasts in existence, that's a lot of people creating shows for free. Podhero is dedicated to making it easy and affordable to support these shows. Each month, users' $5.99 subscription is automatically divided and shared among the shows they support. Podhero works with 1,000,000+ podcasts from 30+ countries, there are no platform fees, and users can try the service free for one month.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce Podhero to the world today," said Curley. "As listeners, we were frustrated by how hard it was to support the podcasts we love. With Podhero, our goal is to make supporting podcasts as easy as paying for a Netflix or Spotify subscription."
To date, Podhero has raised a $4 million seed funding round led by True Ventures.
"I've known and worked closely with Pete and Garret since 2006," said Jon Callaghan, co-founder of True Ventures. "They are two of the sharpest product designers I've been lucky enough to work with and, with Podhero, they have turned their talents to the burgeoning yet fundamentally flawed podcasting experience. Podhero will change how creators and listeners alike experience podcast media, and their product will unlock enormous creativity for all."
About Podhero
Podhero is the easiest way to support podcast creators. The company was founded in 2016 and raised a seed round from True Ventures. The Podhero app is available for download for iOS in the App Store and for Android in the Google Play Store. Visit www.podhero.com for more information.
About True Ventures
Founded in 2005, True Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in early stage technology startups. With more than $2 billion under management, True provides seed and Series A funding to the most talented entrepreneurs in today's fastest growing markets. The firm maintains a strong community that supports founders and their teams, helping True companies achieve higher levels of success and impact. To date, True has helped more than 250 companies launch and scale their businesses, creating over 10,000 jobs worldwide. The firm was awarded 2018 Venture Firm of the Year by the National Venture Capital Association. To learn more, visit www.trueventures.com.