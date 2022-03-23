Hirado Tourist Association Japan are excited to announce a new promotion video and a chance to win one of three fantastic prizes

 By Hirado Tourist Association

HIRADO, Japan, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Hirado is one of the westernmost points in Japan and is located on  the Nagasaki Prefecture on the island of Kyushu. Hirado was once the most important gateway between Japan and Europe and the whole area is one of outstanding natural beauty.

The Hirado Tourist Association has just completed a promotional video illustrating the charm of Hirado with parts of the video filmed in the luxury resort of Kaijuyagura. The hotel resort opened in 2021 in the grounds of the ancient Hirado Castle and it is the first hotel of its kind in Japan.

Guests at the luxury resort experience the richness of Japanese history, its incredible beautiful seasons alongside Hirado's amazing culture, all condensed into this one paradise resort. A stay here will leave one with the vibrant colours of nature along with stunning memories.

Hirado would be delighted to welcome everyone to its dynamic city with a wealth of culture and nature waiting to be explored.

To celebrate the release of a new video Hirado Tourist Association Japan are offering a chance to win one of three magnificent tea sets. All one has to do to have a chance to win is watch the video and answer six quick questions.

