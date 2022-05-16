Showcase House for Charity benefits Chicago nonprofits Big Shoulders Fund and Thresholds
CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adler on the Park, a historic 16,000 square foot mansion located at 2700 N Lakeview Ave., opened its doors for a special showcase preview party on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Following a four-year restoration, the property, which was first built in 1917 for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson, has been remodeled for residential use for the first time since 1946. The showcase house displays the designs of 40 top Chicago interior designers (full list below) who donated their time and talents to transform the iconic property into a modern luxury living space, without losing its timeless character.
The VIP event brought together 350 Chicago philanthropists, corporate and civic leaders, designers and more, and guests had the opportunity to meet the designers behind the beautiful transformation. The showcase also raised funds benefiting two local Chicago organizations - Big Shoulders Fund, an independent charitable organization that invests in Catholic schools in under resourced neighborhoods, and Thresholds, a nonprofit fighting to transform the lives of people living with mental illness.
"The restoration project turned out better than we ever could have imagined, and we are thrilled to bring the home back to the residential market," said Leigh-Anne Kazma, Adler on the Park Showcase House Organizer. "We are also grateful that the beautiful home will continue to help us raise money for two organizations that are not only near and dear to me but that are providing critical support and services to Chicagoans, Big Shoulders Fund and Thresholds."
Michael Hershenson Architects served as the architect firm on the project, and FDB Construction LLC oversaw the construction, both providing their insights and expertise on the renovation of the property. The Adler on the Park Showcase House Tours are made possible thanks to the generosity of 42 sponsors, including notable organizations and manufacturers such as Amzak Capital Management, Keystone Capital, Wintrust Bank, Digital Living and Luxe Interiors + Design Sherwin-Williams. The full list of sponsors is available below. Notable Chicagoans also supported the event, including John and Rita Canning, Ellen and James O'Connor, Josh and Virginia Hale and others.
The public is invited for a limited opportunity to purchase tickets to tour the historic mansion each Saturday and Sunday in May from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., including Memorial Day from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The tours will also benefit Big Shoulders Fund and Thresholds.
You can find more information on the history of the home, events and purchase tickets at adlerontheparkshowhouse.com.
Full List of Sponsors:
- Amzak Capital Management
- HOLLY HUNT
- Keystone Capital
- Wintrust Bank
- Astor Investment Management
- Digital Living
- JNM Services
- Logan Square Aluminum Supply, Inc.
- Luxury Marble & Granite
- Michael Hershenson Architects
- New Style Cabinet, Inc.
- Reekop Carpentry
- Reid Roofing
- Studio 41
- Wendy Berg Real Estate
- Weisman and Natural Beauty Medspa
- Luxe Interiors + Design
- Sherwin-Williams
- MAYA ROMANOFF
- Oscar Isberian Rugs
- Fisher Garages, LLC
- Natasha Motev & Associates
- Adalina Restaurant
- Albanese Candy
- Auto Spa Chicago
- Big Shoulders Fund
- Brown Jordan
- Carnivale Restaurant
- Circa Lighting
- Dom's Kitchen and Market
- Perspectives Landscape
- The Horwitz Law Group
- Michael Alan Kaskel
- Montini Catholic High School
- Steve Quick Jeweler
- Sunrise Senior Living
- Whitehall of Deerfield
- Rita & John
- Ellen & James O'Connor
- Irvine & Alison Wiesman
- Josh & Virginia Hale
- Nancy Ury
Full Team of Designers:
- Kim Flashner, Event Chair, Kim Flashner Interior Design Group LLC
- Elizabeth Jane, Event Co-Chair, Elizabeth Jane Design
- Adina Hall AIA, Principal, Registered Architect & Interior Designer, Adina Hall Design LLC
- Alice Benjamin, Principal Designer, Alice Benjamin Interiors
- Amber Golob Interiors LLC
- Anthony Michael, Principal Designer, Anthony Michael Interior Design
- Yvette Cusack, Principal Designer, BJC Designs
- Karen Echt, Art Curator, BJC Designs
- Brianne Bishop, Principal Designer, Brianne Bishop Design, LLC
- Cynthia C. Smith, Principal Interior Designer, CCS Interior Design Group, Inc.
- Cynthia McCullough, Principal Designer, Cynthia McCullough Interiors
- Donna Mondi, Principal Designer, Donna Mondi Interior Design
- Scott Grooms, Senior Designer, Donna Mondi Interior Design
- Denise Ziya, Ethan Allen Retail
- Jason Wilder, Ethan Allen Retail
- Grace Nickelson, Ethan Allen Retail
- Ilene April, Principal Designer, Ilene April Interiors, Ltd.
- Ilene Chase, Owner & Lead Designer, Ilene Chase Design
- Elaine Teitelbaum, Principal Designer, Intriguing Interiors, Inc.
- Kurt Jacob Miller, Principal Designer, Jacob Lukas Design
- S. Lukas Mack, Principal Designer, Jacob Lukas Design
- Jennifer Marie Morrow, Founder & Principal Designer, JenMarie Interiors
- Jen Talbot, Principal Designer, Jen Talbot Design
- Joy Williams, Principal Designer, Joyful Designs Studio
- Katherine Wozniak, Katherine Elizabeth Designs
- Kathleen Glynn, Katherine Elizabeth Designs
- Reneh Valdez, Tom Segal, Tony Wojciechowski, Lindsay Angyus, David Kaufman and Chase Wombacher, Kaufman Segal Design
- Tom Kehoe, CEO, Kehoe Designs
- Karen Solomon, Founder, KS Palm Design
- Laura Zender ASID, Principal Designer, Laura Zender Design
- Lori Lennon, Principal Designer, Lori Lennon Design & Lisa Wolfe Design
- Lisa Wolfe, Lori Lennon Design & Lisa Wolfe Design
- Elissa Morgante AIA, Principal Designer, Morgante Wilson Architects
- Maggie Winshall, Principal Designer, MW Interiors
- Rae Duncan, CEO & Creative Director, Rae Duncan Interior Design
- Staci Munic, Principal and Creative Director, Staci Munic Interiors
- Melissa Benham, Studio Gild
- Jennie Bishop, Studio Gild
- Kristen Ekeland, Studio Gild
- Warehouse 55
About Adler on the Park
This historic landmark property was designed by famed Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler more than a century ago. The Showcase House brings Chicago's top interior designers together to transform this iconic property with the goal of creating a modern, yet traditional, luxury living space while keeping the character and detail of the original home. These two luxury residences, located at 2700 N. Lakeview, Chicago, are currently on the market and will be open to the public throughout the weekends in May including Memorial Day. For more information, visit https://adlerontheparkshowhouse.com.
About Big Shoulders Fund
Inspired by Joseph Cardinal Bernardin, Big Shoulders Fund was founded by a group of business and civic leaders in 1986, raising more than $450 million to date, to create wider access to a network of schools for low-income students. For more than 35 years, Big Shoulders Fund has helped Chicago's children in need achieve their dreams through access to a quality, values-based education. Big Shoulders Fund accomplishes this by investing more than $30 million annually in scholarship support and academic enrichment for students, operational improvements for schools, leadership development programs for the next generation of school leaders, and academic programs and professional development for teachers. Big Shoulders has earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest evaluator of nonprofit, for 15 consecutive years, a distinction held by less than one percent of nonprofit organizations nationally. For more information, visit http://www.bigshouldersfund.org.
About Thresholds
Thresholds is one of Illinois' largest and oldest providers of mental health and substance use treatment. Thresholds provides innovative behavioral and primary healthcare that promotes empowerment, well-being, and full participation in community life. Through unwavering community-based engagement, support, and advocacy, Thresholds helps people living with mental health and substance use conditions find home, health, and hope. For more information, visit http://www.thresholds.org.
