BENZONIA, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gwen Frostic Studio, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and fully-operational business, is listed for sale in Benzonia, Mich. The property was owned by the famous artist, author, and poet Gwen Frostic.
Frostic was told at an early age that she would never walk, talk or write due to a Polio diagnosis. Not only did she do all of those things, but she became a successful entrepreneur and one of the nation's leading nature-inspired artists.
In 1964, Frostic moved to northern Michigan to open her studio. She sold prints and carved designs on linoleum blocks. Millions came to her studio to admire her art and witness the nature sanctuary she had built in the small town of Benzonia.
Frostic worked well into her nineties and passed away in April of 2001. The studio has stayed open and showcases her dedication and commitment to art, nature, and education.
The studio spans 21,000± sq. ft. with a retail shop, printing shop, and warehouses. The business includes her printed inventory, printing equipment with 15 Heidelberg presses, copyrights, and 2,200 linoleum blocks, all carved by Frostic.
The property sits on 12± acres and reflects her true love of nature. Owning the beautiful property is a great way to ensure Frostic's legacy lives on.
In addition to her studio, Frostic left a generous gift to Western Michigan University estimated at over 13 million dollars, the most significant gift in WMU's history. Frostic's donation goes towards the arts and environmental department, scholarship funds, and financial assistance to top graduate students.
"I am honored to be working on this project to honor the legacy of Gwen Frostic. Also, to help the current owners who have worked passionately and tirelessly to bring the business to where it is in today." Says Diane Ives, a broker with United Country Real Estate | Great Lakes Realty & Auction
Learn more about Frostic and more about the business and property at GwenFrostic.com.
Gwen Frostic studio is being sold by United Country Real Estate | Great Lakes Realty & Auction. To view the property or receive more information, contact Diane Ives at 866-637-8851 or visit GreatLakesRealtyAndAuction.com
About United Country
United Country Real Estate is the largest ranch real estate company nationwide and a leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle, ranch, farmland, and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of nearly 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across the nation, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers and exclusive global advertising of properties.
Media Contact
Diane Ives, United Country | Great Lakes Realty & Auction, 866-637-8851, emsuc@unitedcountry.com
SOURCE United Country | Great Lakes Realty & Auction