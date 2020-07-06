TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, professional fisherman Ronnie Green and the award-winning television program, A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green, premieres a two-part special entitled, "The Difficult Discussion". Currently in its eighth season, A Fishing Story is a show that highlights a variety of guests including entertainers, athletes, veterans and everyday people experiencing the joy of fishing. In light of the global climate and calls to action in response to racial inequality and injustice, Green decided to bring together some of his peers to have an honest and in-depth conversation on race relations in society, as well as in the fishing community.
The special features professional Bass anglers (a Bass fisherman who uses the angling technique) Mark Daniels and Brian Latimer, who are among only a few African American professional fisherman, alongside fellow anglers Steve Dial and James Watson. The five men candidly share both their personal experiences and their perspectives on what's happening in the world around them. On why he felt it was important to do this special, Green says, "Sometimes you must be what you're looking for, regardless of the industry. So I felt compelled to have a healthy conversation about the events going on in our country."
"The Difficult Discussion" on A Fishing Story, presented by Bass Pro Shops®, Mercury Marine and Ranger Boats, premieres on CBS Sports on Monday, July 6th at 10 AM EDT with part two premiering on Monday, July 13th at 10 AM EDT. The show can also be seen on Discovery Channel, Destination America, World Fishing Network, Discovery Go, Amazon Prime Video, Outdoor Shopping Channel and the Hunt Channel. Please watch a preview of A Fishing Story's "The Difficult Discussion" at https://vimeo.com/user22539604/review/434875179/a7a04a45ca .
In addition to producing "The Difficult Discussion" and preparing for the ninth season of A Fishing Story, scheduled to premiere in January, Green recently won three Telly Awards for Craft-Cinematography for Television. The Telly Awards honor excellence in television and video across all screens. Green is humbled by these honors and grateful that A Fishing Story continues to resonate with audiences. He also hopes that people will look to fishing as a means of safe and relaxing recreation during the especially trying times everyone is experiencing due to the covid-19 pandemic. He says, "It's not always about the fish you catch, but the memories you make."
About Ronnie Green:
Ronnie Green is the charismatic host of A Fishing Story with Ronnie Green. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Ronnie was an All American sprinter in college. He was an officer in the United States Marine Corps, and very successful in the medical device industry for many years. At five years old, he reeled in his first fish with his dad, a thrill not soon forgotten. Ronnie graduated to fishing with his great-grandmother who was an avid fisherwoman. He's been consumed with fishing ever since. In addition, he has participated successfully with BASS, FLW and ABW fishing circuits.
For more information, also visit:
Website: https://afishingstory.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/afishingstorywithronniegreen/
Twitter: @AFishingStoryTV
Instagram: @AFishingStory_RonnieGreen
Media Contact:
W&W Public Relations
Aliya Crawford / 242992@email4pr.com
Jacinda Chen / 242992@email4pr.com
908-253-6360