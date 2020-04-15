HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitched, Inc., the leading worksite management, logistics, rental, and e-commerce platform for the oil & gas, construction, and industrial industries, announced today they were selected as a software vendor to support Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ("Solaris").
The Hitched platform provides Solaris with an additional avenue to rent its mobile proppant and chemical management systems, as well as gain exposure to additional customers. Solaris is the first proppant and chemical storage provider to make its products available on the Hitched platform.
"As we've continued to scale our industry-defining platform, and given clear ROI and increased efficiencies for our customers, we've begun to see fast-paced adoption across all segments of our business, including large, publicly traded companies," said Adam Gilles, Hitched Founder and CEO. "Our growth has only proved to provide value for every party involved—providers gain utilization and visibility, while end-users enjoy streamlined rentals, management, and logistics experience. It's truly a win-win."
Solaris mobile proppant and chemical management systems are available now on Hitched. To learn more and sign up with the Hitched platform, visit https://hitchedapp.com.
