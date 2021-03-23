ARLINGTON, Va., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diana Mendes, AICP, has been named HNTB's corporate president of infrastructure and mobility equity, a new position responsible for shaping transportation and mobility equity policy through collaboration with federal, state and local agency leaders.
"As many of HNTB's clients are being challenged to address inequities at an increased level of accountability and transparency by the constituencies they serve, we want to assist in strategizing and delivering effective, innovative solutions that lift historically underserved communities for a sustainable future," Mendes said.
With more than 35 years in the industry, including five years with HNTB, Mendes has held numerous significant leadership positions. An HNTB Fellow, Mendes most recently served as the firm's Mid-Atlantic Division president overseeing the growth, operations and client service in six states and the District of Columbia. Prior to that position, Mendes served as HNTB's transit and rail market sector leader.
"Diana's background, experience and passion for inclusion, diversity and equity, combined with her strong relationships and stature within the industry, make her the clear choice to lead our firm in these important areas," said Rob Slimp, PE, chief executive officer of HNTB Corporation.
Mendes has a long history of commitment to social justice and equity issues associated with infrastructure investment. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Mount Holyoke College, and a master's in city planning from the University of Pennsylvania. She will receive a Certificate of Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University in April 2021.
For several years, Mendes has been an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, teaching the National Transit Institute's Advanced Environmental Justice seminar. She also regularly speaks at a wide variety of conferences, including Women's Transportation Seminar, Transportation Research Board, American Public Transportation Association, Rail~Volution and the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials. She advocates changing the conversation around diversity and inclusion from a requirement to a competitive advantage, emphasizing the linkages between diversity and innovation.
Throughout her career Mendes has been appointed to many professional association boards and committee leadership positions. Her notable achievements include serving as chair of the APTA's Legislative Committee to develop Federal Transportation Bill Reauthorization recommendations; receiving the American Road and Transportation Builders Association's Ethel S. Birchland Lifetime Achievement Award; and being recognized as COMTO's Executive of the Year.
Mendes is based in the firm's Arlington, Va., office.
