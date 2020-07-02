MIAMI, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡HOLA! TV has just strengthened its presence in the US after reaching an agreement with Charter Communications. It will be integrated into Charter's Spectrum TV 'Mi Plan Latino' and 'Latino View' packages on July 1st.
¡HOLA! TV thus continues its expansion into the US Hispanic market, where it already has a presence with the main operators making its original and quality offer a standard, especially in matters related to the royal families around the world, fashion, celebrities and lifestyle.
Marcos Pérez, CEO & General Manager of ¡HOLA! TV: "We are pleased to enter into a programming relationship with Charter, which allows us to strengthen Hola TV in a very competitive market and offer our high-quality original programming to even more US viewers."
¡HOLA! TV, with more than 700 hours of original production, premieres on Spectrum with 'LA HORA ¡HOLA!' which features the latest news on celebrities, fashion and royalty; new installments of 'Top Estilo', dedicated to the red carpets for leading awards, premieres and galas, and the weekly airing of 'Coronas y Palacios', a tour of the world of royalty, taking a closer look at the lives of royals.
Acerca de ¡HOLA! TV
¡HOLA! TV is a joint venture with ATRESMEDIA INTERNACIONAL and the magazine ¡HOLA!, the most respected and exclusive source of news from around the world about celebrities, members of royalty and the aristocracy. ¡HOLA! TV presents the best of ¡HOLA! Magazine, which publishes 31 editions reaching more than 120 countries, brought to television with news, exclusives and special programming that reflect the style and philosophy of the ¡HOLA! brand. The channel's coverage includes exclusive access to high-interest stories, celebrity lifestyle shows with a special focus on news about royalty around the world. The main offices of ¡HOLA! TV are located in Miami, where several original shows are also produced. Other shows are made by! HOLA! MEDIA and ATRESMEDIA in their studios in Spain
