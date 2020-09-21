NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOLA! USA released the Latina Powerhouse Top 100, an annual initiative celebrating a group of powerful women with outstanding professional achievements and impactful stories. This list includes women from eight categories: entertainment, culture, sports, social media, business and tech, fashion, leaders, and beauty.
"This is the first time in Hispanic media that a digital outlet has gone full force and recognized 100 influential Latinas. Their talents and efforts have been essential to the Latinx community. Together, we take pride in their accomplishments and inspiration. We sincerely thank them for their continued contributions to our Latinx culture and community," said Nagidmy Marquez, Editorial Executive Director at HOLA! USA. "The final list of influential women was curated by HOLA! editors, writers, and staff, who are active members of the Latinx community. We are excited to share this initiative with the world."
The first Latina Powerhouse list will be released in both English and Spanish. From artists, entertainers, comedians, athletes and musicians, to businesswomen and techies, HOLA! USA will establish a solid foundation to inspire an intergenerational audience of Latinas.
In addition, Latina Powerhouse Top 100 is dedicated to Luchita Hurtado, who recently passed away at the age of 99. She went from painting in the shadows to being publicly recognized by the TIME 100 as one of the most influential people in 2019. Marquez expressed, "For some, Luchita is a known and celebrated artist. Perhaps for others, this is the first time you have heard of her. I invite everybody to immerse themselves in Hurtado's art and life. In such a conflicted and complex world, Hurtado is everything we need: inspiration, resilience, success, happiness, and love. She left a lifelong legacy and it is our responsibility as members of the Latinx community to keep it current and relevant. She is the ultimate Latina Powerhouse!".
About HOLA! USA
HOLA! USA is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! global media powerhouse founded in 1944, which publishes 26 international editions in 10 languages throughout 120 countries. The brand mission is to entertain through stories ranging from the latest celebrity and royal news to trends in fashion, lifestyle, culture, and beauty, to exclusive events and interviews that celebrate the greatest moments in life. HOLA! USA is the number one Hispanic entertainment site in the U.S. (non-network) and together with its sister brand HELLO! US, one of the top 30 lifestyle publishers in the U.S.
Official List Latina Powerhouse Top 100
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, Shakira, Sofia Vergara, Thalia, Ana de Armas, Eva Mendes, Lele Pons, Chiquinquirá Delgado, Rosalía, Clarissa Molina, Selena Quintanilla, Dascha Polanco, Danna Paola, Anitta, Gloria Estefan, Zoe Saldaña, Yalitza Aparicio, America Ferrera, Isabela Merced, Karol G, Julissa Calderon, Ivy Queen, Cardi B, Jenna Ortega, Dayanara Torres, Lupita Infante
Fashion
Lineisy Montero, Hiandra Martinez, Licett Morillo, Yaya DaCosta, Sofia Sanchez de Betak, Joan Smalls, Denisse Bidot, Giannina Azar, Karen Perez, Denise Mercedes
Beauty
Jessica Alba, Alejandra Espinoza, Rea Ann Silva, Carolina Contreras, Monica Veloz, Joanna Vargas, Priscilla Ono, Jesaeelys Ayala González, Jennifer Yepez, Kay-Lani Martinez
Leaders
Vanessa Bryant, Candace Valenzuela, Ana Marie Argilagos, Maria Hinojosa, Miriam Jiménez Román, Janel Martinez, Elena V. Rios, Adriana Aristizabal, Maria Teresa Kumar, Maria Celeste Arraras
Social Media Influencers
Paloma Mami, Dulce Candy, Gaby Castellanos, Joanna Hausmann, Massy Arias, Paola Antonini, Sascha Fitness, Yuya, Lilliana Vazquez, Daniela Alvarez
Athletes
Diana Taurasi, Laurie Hernandez, Marta Vieira da Silva, Angelica Delgado, Melissa Gonzalez, MJ Acosta, Leticia Bufoni, Rachel Garcia, Mónica González, Jessica Mendoza
Culture
Fernanda Melchor, Julia Alvarez, Natalia Sylvester, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Rayma, Flor de Toloache, Daniela Soto-Innes, Carmen Maria Machado, Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Pati Jinich
Business & Tech
Rocio Guerrero Colomo, Claudia Mirza, Mariana Atencio, Irma Olguin, Leila Cobo, Ana Corrales, Katia Beauchamp, Rosemary Mercedes Beepat, Nanette Cocero, Margarita Oliva Sainz de Aja
