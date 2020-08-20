MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials, professional societies and patient advocacy groups released guidance urging women to delay routine mammograms. As a result, appointments for breast, cervical and colorectal screenings in March were down 86% to 94% compared to previous years.1 Breast imaging facilities have since begun accepting patients for routine mammograms, however, a recent survey conducted by Hologic found that 27% of compliant women plan to either skip or delay their mammogram in 2020.2
Hologic Inc., an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment, recently launched the Back to Screening campaign to encourage women to prioritize their annual mammograms. Hologic's campaign features a landing page where visitors can sign up for a reminder to schedule their annual mammograms and enter a sweepstakes to win tickets to a private, virtual performance by Sheryl Crow.
WHO:
Grammy Award-winning artist and breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow is joined by Dr. DaCarla Albright, a leading OB/GYN, to discuss why women should prioritize scheduling their annual mammograms.
