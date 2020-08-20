MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials, professional societies and patient advocacy groups released guidance urging women to delay routine mammograms. As a result, appointments for breast, cervical and colorectal screenings in March were down 86% to 94% compared to previous years.1 Breast imaging facilities have since begun accepting patients for routine mammograms, however, a recent survey conducted by Hologic found that 27% of compliant women plan to either skip or delay their mammogram in 2020.2 




Hologic Inc., an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment, recently launched the Back to Screening campaign to encourage women to prioritize their annual mammograms. Hologic's campaign features a landing page where visitors can sign up for a reminder to schedule their annual mammograms and enter a sweepstakes to win tickets to a private, virtual performance by Sheryl Crow.



WHO:

Grammy Award-winning artist and breast cancer survivor, Sheryl Crow is joined by Dr. DaCarla Albright, a leading OB/GYN, to discuss why women should prioritize scheduling their annual mammograms.

Media Contact
 Jane Mazur
508.263.8764 (direct)
585.355.5978 (mobile)
jane.mazur@hologic.com

1 https://ehrn.org/delays-in-preventive-cancer-screenings-during-covid-19-pandemic/
Survey: COVID Impact on Patients, Topline Findings: Wave 2, June 2020

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.