MUNICH, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- holoride, the company advancing the future of in-vehicle media, was selected as the winner in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category and named "Best in Show" out of all categories at the 13th annual SXSW Pitch®.
"We're beyond thrilled to have received this extraordinary recognition and feel humbled to be named among some of the world's most innovative startups that are pioneering the future of their industries," said Nils Wollny, CEO & co-founder of holoride. "Past winners have gone on to move the needle in their space, leveraging nex-gen technology to make a positive impact in people's lives. This win validates the need for a relevant solution at the intersection of creativity and technology that provides value for creators and passengers alike—which is at the core of what we strive to do at holoride."
SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of the South by Southwest® Conference and Festivals that took place March 16-20, 2021. The event honored eight of the world's most exciting innovations in categories including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture. Now in its 13th year, 553 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch finals with over 80% having received funding and acquisitions in excess of nearly $7.6 billion total.
Founded in 2018, holoride addresses the need for in-vehicle media for entertainment and education. By merging extended reality (XR) content with real-time navigational and car data, holoride transforms everyday journeys into hyper-immersive experiences. The technology opens a completely new layer of immersion and countless opportunities for companies and creatives in interactive, film and media within the ecosystem of moving vehicles.
This year's SXSW Pitch was holoride's second consecutive finalist nomination after the 2020 event had to be canceled due to the global health crisis. In its 3-minute pitch followed by a 5-minute Q&A with the expert jury, holoride outlined the most pressing questions of why it exists, what they do, and how they strive to change the face of in-vehicle entertainment.
"Now in our 13th year of programming, Pitch continues to showcase the best technology from around the world, proving our dedication to highlighting today's most forward-thinking movers and shakers," said SXSW Pitch event Producer, Chris Valentine. "Adapting to a digital experience can come with unexpected challenges, but this year's event was a big success, and we're thrilled to recognize each of the winners within this mature class of startups."
About holoride
German startup holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real-time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness. The tech startup was founded at the end of 2018 in Munich, Germany by Nils Wollny, Marcus Kuehne, Daniel Profendiner, and Audi, who holds a minority stake in the startup. It was hailed "Best of CES" four times (Las Vegas, January 2019), recognized as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019 by TIME Magazine, and is part of the global innovation platform "STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play."
About SXSW
SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. In 2021, the event moves to a digital format. SXSW Online offers conference sessions, music showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking and professional development opportunities. An essential destination for global professionals, SXSW Online 2021 will take place March 16-20.
