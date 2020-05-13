LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial contractors, will donate 100,000 masks to hospitals and essential trade businesses as part of the global effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The company is donating 30,000 much-needed KN95 masks to hospitals in the Los Angeles area, including Glendale Memorial, Glendale Adventist, Mission Community Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
ServiceTitan also recently made 70,000 surgical masks available to plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, and residential and commercial service professionals who continue to provide essential services to the public during the pandemic.
"This is a major contribution to the local fight against COVID-19," said mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti. "ServiceTitan's outreach to both health professionals and workers who are performing other essential services demonstrates their commitment to the community, to the industry they serve and to their public."
ServiceTitan reached out to their community to find men and women in the trades who are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) gear, and the masks have already begun shipping out to those in need. With over 70,000 masks the company has been able to help thousands of tradespeople and their communities stay safe.
"We understand that our mission to change lives starts in our own community in Southern California where we're headquartered," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Donating these masks is the most effective way we can do our part in this ongoing effort. We also wanted to address the particular challenges that the trades community is facing in this crisis. Technicians who are entering homes and businesses to provide essential services need assurance that they're not putting their health, or the health of their customers, at risk. These masks will provide an important level of protection that will empower them and enhance their performance."
The four hospitals recently received their masks, which have been made available to medical staff who are caring for COVID-19 patients. "The safety of our patients and our health care team is our top priority. Part of keeping everyone safe is ensuring we maintain a sufficient supply of PPE, including masks, gloves and face shields," said Jill Welton, Glendale Memorial Hospital's president. "ServiceTitan's generous contribution to our hospital is appreciated and will help us keep our staff and community safe."
The company's mask donation is in line with its #TradesShowUp social media campaign — an effort aimed at highlighting the work home and commercial service professionals continue to do in the face of a public health crisis. Companies and individual professionals are encouraged to use the hashtag while sharing content that features how they're staying safe and serving customers during COVID-19.
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. The company raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.
