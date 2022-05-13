Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD along with additional Baywood Hotels properties the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC and the Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD speak on the lineup of events in the greater Washington DC and Maryland areas to help their summer visitors with vacation event planning.
HYATTSVILLE, Md., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, the Comfort Inn in Washington, DC, and the Holiday inn Express in Hyattsville, MD are excited to announce upcoming events planned near each location for the summer. With a wide selection of venues planning great events, the greater DMV area is sure to have something for any type of traveler—and these visitors can rest assured that they will have comfort accommodations at either of the selected hotels during their vacations.
Home2 Suites' location in Owings Mills, MD situates it in proximity to a variety of events slated to take place in the area. One of the most anticipated sets of events taking place this summer is the return of Foundry Row's Summer Concert Series on June 9th! Every Thursday night 6:30-8:00pm until August 18th, Foundry Row invites guests to bring their own blanket or lawn chair to enjoy a selection of live music from great local bands. This year's lineup includes incredible local talent from Eric Scott to Jimi Smooth & HitTime.
Washington, DC is a lively city that is a popular location for summer vacation planning. This summer, the city will feature a variety of musical acts across its many venues. Some anticipated acts early in the season are Coldplay- MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR at FedEx Field on June 1st 7:00pm- 11:00pm, Flume: Palaces Tour at the Anthem on June 9th from 7:30pm-11:00pm, and CHVRCHES at 9:30 Club June 5th-6th. The city will also feature events and conventions such as Awesome Con on June 3rd, Something in the Water on June 17th, and Otakon on July 29th,
Hyattsville's location just outside Washington, DC situates the Holiday inn Express in Hyattsville, MD near many of the events slated to take place in and around the city. Hyattsville proper will also be home to its celebrations and events of its own this summer that guest can enjoy. Examples of events will include Thursdays Open Mic Nights at 5331 Baltimore Ave, Summer Jam on July 15th, August 19th, and September 16th from 6:30pm-8:30pm, Shakespeare in the Park on July 21st at 7:30pm, and Sunset Movie Series on July29th at 8:30pm.
About Home2 Suites Owings Mills, MD:
Home2 Suites is a new, modern hotel located in Owings Mills, Maryland close to Metro Centre at Owings Mills as well as the restaurants, shops, and events at the premiere venue Foundry Row. Home2 Suites features a variety of amenities for guests to enjoy during their stays including access to a meeting place, pet-friendly accommodations, an indoor pool, free Wi-Fi, free breakfast, and in-suite kitchens perfect for extended stays.
About the Comfort Inn Washington, DC:
The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC is a contemporary, modern hotel located right in the center of the action within our nation's capital. With its décor, central location steps away from the metro and various restaurants, DC attractions, and shops, and service/amenities fit for any type of traveler, the hotel is a popular location for guests looking to enjoy the city. Amenities include a Full Hot Breakfast Buffet, free Wi-Fi, valet parking, afternoon cookies with seasonal beverages, access to a fitness center, and more.
About Holiday Inn Express Hyattsville, MD:
The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD is just outside of Washington, DC with quick access to the attractions within our nation's capital and concerts at Capitol One Arena. The Holiday Inn Express in Hyattsville, MD features a wide array of amenities such as free onsite parking, quick access to the New Carrollton Metro Station, a fitness center, laundry facilities, a refrigerator and microwave in each room, and a hot Express Start Breakfast Bar,
Media Contact
The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC, The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC,, 1-301-322-6000, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE The Comfort Inn in Washington, DC,