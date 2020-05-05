BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For its third consecutive year, Homesnap, the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, has been recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2020 in the publication's fifth annual ranking of the fast-growing private company sector.
"Great companies are made up of great people and we are lucky to have so many of them here at Homesnap," said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap. "We've worked very hard to build a positive and enduring company culture, and we are grateful for the recognition of our commitment to our organizational health and to supporting the personal and professional growth of our team."
The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of nearly 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out just 395 winning companies. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data and employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results. The strongest scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work and these companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management and diversity.
"What makes Homesnap a great place to work extends far beyond our benefits and flexible work schedules -- it's our team comprised of passionate, innovative, and driven individuals," said Dana Aldis, SVP of People and Customer Experience at Homesnap. "At Homesnap, we ensure each and every team member knows the value of their contributions, and open communication within our company creates a culture of purpose-driven individuals that see their roles as more than just a job, but something larger than themselves."
Homesnap launched a SaaS marketing product, Homesnap Pro+, in 2018 and recently introduced the most advanced generation of the Homesnap platform -- All-New Homesnap Pro -- in February 2020. These initiatives, along with other planned launches scheduled for later this year, has enabled Homesnap to consistently hire more talented employees and expand its headquarters in Bethesda, MD.
This award is just one of more than 40 accolades Homesnap has earned since its founding in 2012. Homesnap was recently named to the Forbes 2020 List of America's Best Startup Employers and was also named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post.
