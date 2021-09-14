COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Ticketing, the leading digital ticketing and game management solution for high schools and small colleges in the U.S. is announcing a new partnership with Hudl, the leading athletics video platform.
The partnership aligns with HomeTown's mission to enhance school events (especially athletics) by providing an easy, fast, and technology driven experience at every stage of the game.
"This partnership with Hudl strengthens our commitment to serve and support athletics at every level. We are thrilled to partner with this leader in the educational athletics space to bring clear, easy solutions that empower schools to improve their athletics programs and support their student athletes to the fullest," said HomeTown Chairman & CEO Ryan Hart.
The partnership also means added savings for schools or districts that use both partners. Hudl schools on department-wide packages that add HomeTown as a digital ticketing provider are eligible for a rebate of $1,000 on their first 1,000 tickets sold to their events. (See terms and conditions)
"Hudl is excited to partner with HomeTown Ticketing to provide an exclusive offer to our Athletic Department customers. This offer will provide schools the ability to streamline their ticketing operations across all sports this season. We believe this partnership will provide schools with the ability to grow fan attendance and increase revenue this season," said Hudl SVP Competitive, Greg Nelson.
Hudl provides a suite of video capture and analysis technologies that power high school athletics. These technologies allow schools to record, stream, and analyze video of their sporting events. With their robust range of video features, schools are able to make sideline adjustments to game play, study game film, and provide fans with access to their favorite games from anywhere.
Working together, Hudl and HomeTown bring the best that video and ticketing technology can provide and put it in the hands of coaches, athletic directors, and administrators to build stronger, better programs that recognize the skills and hard work of student athletes and staff.
ABOUT HOMETOWN TICKETING
HomeTown Ticketing is the leading digital ticketing provider in both K–12 and collegiate spaces, serving schools, districts, conferences, and associations. A professional-level and fully automated ticketing solution, HomeTown's in-house developed, proprietary ticketing platform is tailored specifically to the needs of schools and governing bodies. Benefits of the HomeTown system include unmatched value through easy-to-use purchasing and redemption options, custom box-offices, event and fan specific reporting tools, and secure financial management features to streamline operations and increase financial transparency. Intuitive and easy-to-use for both event organizers and ticket buyers, HomeTown never touches the event organizer's funds, which are accessible within 24 hours from a ticket sale.
Learn more about HomeTown at http://www.hometownticketing.com | @hometowntix
ABOUT HUDL
Hudl is a leading performance analysis company revolutionizing the way coaches and athletes prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. Founded in 2006, Hudl offers a complete suite of products that empower more than 180,000 global sports teams at every level—from grassroots to professional organizations—to gather insights with video and data. Hudl's products and services include online tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation and more.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Only clients (schools or districts) who are first clients of Hudl which then proceed to sign a digital ticketing services agreement with HomeTown Ticketing are eligible to participate in this rebate program. Schools who are HomeTown clients as of the date of this press release's publication are not eligible nor are schools who become HomeTown Ticketing clients prior signing with Hudl.
Upon signature of the digital ticketing agreement with HomeTown, eligible clients will be enrolled in a one-time rebate program. The maximum rebate per signed agreement is $1,000 regardless of whether the agreement is signed at a school, district, or organizational level. Signed agreements that are renewal agreements to continue the use of HomeTown Ticketing's services are ineligible for this program.
The one-time, $1,000 rebate will be paid to the client after the client has reached 1,000 tickets sold through the HomeTown Ticketing platform. Rebates will be paid on a quarterly basis for all clients that reach the 1,000 ticket threshold in the previous quarter. No partial payments will be made in this rebate program. Clients must reach 1,000 tickets sold through the HomeTown Ticketing platform before they are eligible for any rebate payment.
Media Contact
Chris McCloud, HomeTown Ticketing, 217-502-4376, cmccloud@pendulumstrategygroup.com
SOURCE HomeTown Ticketing