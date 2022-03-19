COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hommati is on the rise and it shows as they have made the annual Inc. 5000 Regional list in the Midwest territory.
For decades, Inc. magazine has recognized the fastest-growing private businesses in America, but in 2021 Hommati accomplished something truly special. Companies that made the list for the Midwest territory had a median growth of 147 percent between 2018 and 2020—while the broader American economy declined 1.2 percent. That's a remarkable result—and a rare one, too, given the pandemic and all the other challenges.
Hommati's unique model is one of a kind in the market. More and more agents and consumers are learning about Hommati and the fantastic products and services they offer. No longer are just photographs getting the job done for agents. Virtual tours, aerial videos, floorplans and 3D tours are the wave of the future. Hommati is letting the consumer view the property from every possible angle.
Hommati is excited to be a part of this exclusive club.
