NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive industry, announced today a new OEM agreement with American Honda Motor Co. DI has been selected as a website and technology platform provider for Honda's 997 U.S.-based dealerships. The company is already an approved digital advertising provider for Honda and works with approximately 220 Honda dealers across the country.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Honda dealers and offer a fully connected and customizable website platform that seamlessly integrates with our digital advertising program and technology solutions for utmost efficiency," said Joe Chura, CEO and co-founder of Dealer Inspire. "We believe we can help Honda dealers meet the needs of today's digital shoppers and better compete in the rapidly shifting automotive market."
A seven-time AWA Pinnacle Platform Winner, Dealer Inspire's advanced website platform is the core of its connected ecosystem of solutions that make automotive retail faster, easier, and smarter from search to signature. Built on a customizable platform and designed with user behavior data, DI websites are set apart by advanced technologies that drive modern consumers toward purchase decisions. DI customers receive additional benefits as part of Cars.com Inc., which includes Cars.com, Dealer Inspire and DealerRater. The company leverages integrated technologies across brands to drive Cars.com's 25 million in-market monthly car shoppers to dealers' digital and physical storefronts.
Honda dealers who partner with DI also gain access to:
- Advanced Website Platform: DI's website platform is flexible, fast, and built to convert. It adapts to each individual shopper with personalization and geofencing technology, and features Lightning Inventory to instantly guide them to the right vehicle for their needs. Seamlessly integrated to the rest of DI's products, the website platform is the customizable core of any dealer's business.
- 24/7 Omnichannel Messaging: Conversations™ is the advanced messaging platform built to connect today's car shoppers with dealerships — wherever, whenever, and however they want to shop. Featuring live video and SMS texting capabilities to keep shoppers connected offline, Conversations™ is deeply integrated with the dealer's website in unprecedented ways, replacing static lead forms by instantly answering questions and making connections.
- Connected Marketing: DI also offers a full suite of connected digital marketing services to drive new customers to the platform, including Fuel In-Market Video, Search Engine Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Advertising and Creative Services. By deploying the company's fully connected strategy, dealers can guide customers through each touchpoint in the car shopping journey.
- Proprietary Reporting Platform: Every DI website also comes with PRIZM™, an advanced reporting platform at no additional cost, giving dealers ROI summaries, metric deep dives, group-level reporting, and proactive alerts for website analytics, marketing and product performance, and even open support requests — all from one beautiful dashboard.
- Superior Customer Support: Dealer Inspire supports a best-in-class dealer-to-employee ratio to ensure industry-leading service, achieving an average dealer satisfaction score of 9.5 out of 10.¹ A dedicated team of performance managers partner with dealers to continually increase results through marketing strategy, execution, and transparent reporting.
For more information about DI's offerings for Honda and other dealers, please visit www.dealerinspire.com/honda. Honda dealers interested in partnering with DI can call (877) 899-8346 or email sales@dealerinspire.com.
¹ Dealer Inspire Dealer Surveys, Based on 2,800 dealer respondents. Avg. quality satisfaction 9.58; Avg. NPS: 9.55, January-August 2019
ABOUT DEALER INSPIRE
Founded in 2011, Dealer Inspire® (DI), a Cars.com™ Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company is an award-winning website, technology, and digital marketing provider for progressive dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The company builds technology that helps future-proof dealerships for changing consumer behaviors and makes the car buying process faster and easier. With a team that has more than doubled in growth each year to serve 25 global brands, DI maintains its reputation for customer support with a standard of 15-minute response and 24-hour solution times.