(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

(PRNewsfoto/Honeywell)

 By Honeywell

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) announced today that it will hold its 2022 Annual Shareowners Meeting at 10:30 a.m. EDT on April 25, 2022, in virtual format at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HON2022. Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, February 25, 2022, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:



Media

Investor Relations

Nina Krauss

Sean Meakim

(704) 627-6035

(704) 627-6200

Nina.Krauss@honeywell.com 

Sean.Meakim@honeywell.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-annual-shareowners-meeting-set-for-april-25-301480843.html

SOURCE Honeywell

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.