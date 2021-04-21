HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing on their mission of championing and advancing the work of women filmmakers, The Lady Filmmakers Film Festival announced today a brand-new streaming channel set to launch worldwide beginning on Saturday, May 1st. Now in its 13th year, the well-respected film festival has always led the way in celebrating and honoring women filmmakers and the men who collaborate with them. Focusing on films with women in key roles such as Writer, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Production Designer, and Editor, the new streaming service, which will be available on Film Festival Flix, will launch with over 150 projects including full-length and short, live action, documentary and animated films, featuring talent including Glenn Close, Angela Sarafyan, Irma P Hall, Kyra Zagorsky, Julie Cobb, Joanna Cassidy, Larry Miller, Ray Abruzzo, Ricardo Chavira, Darby Stanchfield, Molly C Quinn, Mindy Sterling, Concetta Tomei, and James Cromwell. The site will continuously add new content and will also offer monthly moderated panels, workshops and events with filmmakers and industry professionals as well as opportunities for up-and-coming filmmakers.
Subscribers worldwide can watch online and, where available, can access the channel on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV and Android devices via the Film Festival Flix App.
To kick things off, Lady Filmmakers will hold a virtual celebration exclusively available for subscribers, on Saturday, May 1st at 5:30PM, featuring DJ Victoria Waddington AKA Wave Report spinning funky tech house tunes, and featuring live interviews with special guests and a music performance by Alternative Metal Artist/Director, Militia Vox.
"We are so excited to bring content from the past 13 years for audiences to enjoy again or newly discover plus recent curated films and series by offering it on our new streaming channel," said festival founders Patricia DiSalvo Viayra and Mike Viayra. "We hope to engage a new global audience who love movies into in one unique hub celebrating all things film that film enthusiasts and filmmakers alike can enjoy."
ABOUT THE LADY FILMMAKERS' FESTIVAL:
The annual Lady Filmmakers Festival has championed talented women filmmakers and storytellers, with past honorees such as Diablo Cody, Lisa Gay Hamilton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sharon Stone, Vivica A. Fox, Neema Barnette, Vicky Jenson, Joyce Cox, Risa Bramon Garcia, Pam Dixon, Lati Grobman, and Christa Campbell.
Celebrating women filmmakers and the men who collaborate with them, the festival showcases films from new filmmakers to seasoned professionals branching out into a new area of filmmaking. They have screened projects from Academy® Award winning actors and filmmakers to short films from elementary school student filmmakers and everything in between! A 5-star rated film festival and Top 20 best reviewed on Film Freeway, Lady Filmmakers is planning to hold their festival both in-person and virtually, this September. The competitive and fun-filled 5-day festival will take place in the heart of the film business, Beverly Hills, California (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and New York City dates soon). In addition, the festival has created a new category for films/music/art/scripts made in Isolation during the pandemic!
To qualify for the festival or to be on the streaming service, at least one woman must fill the role of Writer, Director, Producer, Cinematographer, Production Designer, or Editor. Lady Filmmakers Festival accepts features and shorts of all genres and lengths, including narratives, animation, documentaries, dance, experimental, LGBTQ+, webisodes, international, commercials and more. The festival's screenwriting contest has been picking up steam too for short and feature film scripts.
"Official Selections" will be invited to highlight their project on the new Lady Filmmakers Channel.
The Lady Filmmakers Channel will be available beginning May 1st. Special introductory discounted pricing until April 30th. To subscribe to the channel and see the line-up of panels and events for May plus films and series on-demand go to: https://filmfestivalflix.com/festival/lady-filmmakers-channel/. For more details on Lady Filmmakers or to submit festival films, go to: https://www.ladyfilmmakers.com.
