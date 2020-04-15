NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fam Biz Entertainment announces the digital release of an American comedy film, HoodPranks The Movie, which can be seen at www.hoodpranks.com for everyone's viewing pleasure on Monday, April 27, 2020. As the next wave of urban comedy, HoodPranks The Movie is a multi-format film consisting of pranks, skits, and stand-up comedy. Film writer and creator Fambino Murphy who, along with his cast of cohorts, take to the streets to deliver eleven (11) jaw-dropping scenes. The outrageous pranks are aimed at the urban community's most notoriously known tough guys who now become unsuspecting victims, and the outcomes are hilarious.
Fambino's inspiration to bring HoodPranks The Movie to the big screen is filled with pre-determined sequences of scripted scares that result in uncontrollable laughter. "I was tired of seeing people in my community looking uptight and angry," says Fambino. "It was after a friend pulled a prank on me that I decided we all need to laugh more." HoodPranks The Movie addresses real issues and stereotypes of the streets while adding special twists to deliver gut-wrenching laughter.
Known for directing music videos for the likes of mega artists such as Brandy and Cardi B, content creator Mark K. Buddington (Money Mark) shot HoodPranks The Movie in its entirety with hidden cameras. "Filming this movie provided an unusual and challenging approach, but working on this project was fun and worth it," states Mark.
Platinum hip-hop artist Maino, who is also a co-star in the movie, says, "HoodPranks is a great concept that gives the viewing audience a chance to see that the hood has a sense of humor. It shows the flip side of the hood and connects those not in tune with the urban community." Maino also leads the film's soundtrack with hip-hop single "We did it for the hood."
Hip-hop hall-of-famer Erick Sermon also makes a guest appearance in the film. "Bringing laughter to the urban community during this time is extremely important," states Lynn K. Hobson, Unit Publicist for the film.
"This film is the hilarious embodiment of alpha personalities under pressure," states Phya Harris, Associate Producer of the film. "In the movie, we stage cultural issues and satire, such as 'stop and frisk,' with an opportunity to provide a very different spin on perspectives that evoke thought on matters such as this."
"There's something both cringe-worthy and hilarious about the movie that will keep viewers tuned in for more," states Larry Meistrich, Executive Producer of the film.
The film is available for rent or purchase at www.hoodpranks.com.
$8.99 to rent the film.
$14.99 to purchase the film with soundtrack.
Contact Publicist Lynn Hobson at (347) 385-4092 or lynnhobson@gmail.com for additional information.
