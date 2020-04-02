AUSTIN, Minn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods, a global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), announced today that it will host a virtual live concert featuring Chris Kroeze, runner-up on season 15 of NBC's Emmy Award Winning television show, The Voice. The live concert is the latest way the company is thanking team members for their continued efforts to provide food to the world during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The virtual concert will take place this Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m., CT, and will feature live performances by award-winning global artists Chris Kroeze, Natalie Murphy and Nick Hoffman. Kroeze was runner-up on season 15 of the hit NBC show The Voice and captured the hearts of millions during his time on the show. The artists have toured the world, appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and shared the stage with music legends like Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt, the Doobie Brothers and more. Hoffman is also the host of the Outdoor Channel television series "Nick's Wild Ride", which airs on Outdoor Channel and is also co-founder of his band, The Farm.
"Our team of nearly 20,000 has continued to work tirelessly as we play a critical role in providing safe, high-quality food during this uncertain time," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "This special concert is just one way we can thank them for how they have risen to the challenge and continue to produce food with a sense of purpose and pride. I'm looking forward to us all coming together to celebrate their efforts and enjoy some incredible music with our families and friends."
Growing up in Barron, Wisconsin, Kroeze is no stranger to Hormel Foods. The company has a Jennie-O Turkey Store production facility there and Kroeze has family that work at the plant.
"Growing up around the company's Jennie-O facility in Barron, I know how hard Hormel Foods employees work to provide food for families," Kroeze said. "During this unprecedented season in our country and our world, you all have stepped up again. A virtual live concert seems like a small way to say thank you for all you are doing, but we couldn't be more honored to do it and we can't wait to be with you all virtually on Friday night."
In addition to the virtual live concert, Hormel Foods is honoring its production professionals through its commitment of more than $4 million to be used for a bonus for our plant team members, including $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time. Hormel Foods has also increased its CARE Program employee assistance fund, extended paid sick leave and waived waiting periods and eligibility requirements for certain benefits.
Hormel Foods has taken a leadership role in helping with hunger relief and food insecurity and announced a pledge of $1 million in cash and product donations to assist nonprofits with their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company's monetary and product donations will be made to global, national and local hunger-relief organizations. Feeding America, Convoy of Hope, Conscious Alliance and food and hunger-relief organizations in the company's plant communities will be among those organizations receiving immediate funding and donations.
Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others over the last five years. For more information about the company's charitable giving and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Happy Little Plants® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.
Chris Kroeze
Chris Kroeze's combination of vocal and guitar skills, along with his humility and small-town country-boy persona, have captured the hearts of millions. The runner-up on Season 15 of NBC's "The Voice" performs throughout the United States and internationally, including multiple overseas tours each year for U.S. armed forces. Along with headlining the majority of his shows, he's shared the spotlight with Montgomery Gentry, the Doobie Brothers, Travis Tritt, Blake Shelton and many others stars. A native of Barron, Wisconsin, Kroeze is a longtime friend of Jennie-O Turkey Store and Hormel Foods.
"It's not fair to the rest of us that you get to sing like that!" - Blake Shelton
Natalie Murphy
Natalie Murphy is a self-proclaimed city girl from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a classically trained violinist destined to rock out for thousands. With a unique fiddle style described as melodic and passionate with an edge that cuts like an electric guitar, she has appeared at the Grand Ole Opry – with some of the biggest names in country music – close to a dozen times. In 2018, Murphy debuted her solo album, "Water the Flowers," and continues to flourish as an individual performer.
Nick Hoffman
Nick Hoffman is an American singer, songwriter, fiddle player, producer, and television personality. He is also the host of the Outdoor Channel television series "Nick's Wild Ride", which airs on Outdoor Channel and is also co-founder of the Elektra Records/Warner Music Nashville Recording Artists The Farm. He co-produced their self-titled debut album alongside hit songwriter and producer Danny Myrick. This Album produced two Top 40 radio hits: "Home Sweet Home" which hit #19 on the Country Charts and "Be Grateful" which hit #39. Hoffman has collaborated and performed alongside many notable musical acts including Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Brooks & Dunn, and more.
