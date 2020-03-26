CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Host of the industry's leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) podcast, Kison Patel, has launched a live roundtable series that will be held once a week.
The M&A Science Live Roundtable Series is a focused knowledge forum for challenges that M&A professionals face every day: strategy, deal execution, change management, diligence, integration and more. While his popular podcast, M&A Science, is investigative and has one-on-one interviews, Kison's live roundtable series focuses on in-depth discussions and debates surrounding controversial topics in M&A, featuring many well-known industry professionals.
Kison decided to make his series completely digital for easy access to a wide variety of people. All roundtable episodes are free to watch live and are also recorded through the host platform, so if you are unable to attend the live panel, you can still watch the recorded version at a later date.
"It's often difficult for people to make it to conferences," says Kison. "I wanted to find a way to bring the conference to people and introduce a format that's more accessible while allowing the audience to engage at a similar level."
About Kison Patel:
Kison Patel is the Founder and CEO of DealRoom, an Agile project management software for complex financial transactions. Kison has over a decade of experience as an M&A advisor and developed DealRoom after experiencing first-hand a number of deep-seated, industry-wide inefficiencies and challenges. Through developing technology, educational content and industry trainings, Kison aims to bring better process solutions to an industry with growing market pressures, transaction values and competition.
About M&A Science:
M&A Science, hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 14k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.
