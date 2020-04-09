LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosts Global (Hosts), a strategic partner for destination management services worldwide, launched its new website, Hosts-Global.com. The site unveils a bold new design and offers MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) planners an abundance of group program ideas and resources to explore during current COVID-19 restrictions.
"Travel is on hold, our passion is not," said Hosts Global CEO, Jennifer Patino, DMCP. "When the world starts traveling again, let us be your Hosts and until then, take time to explore future possibilities."
Hosts' new site is intended to quench planners' thirst for meeting and event inspiration in their 300+ destinations around the world. Right from the homepage, visitors will be drawn to the group experiences that Hosts Global's collection of Destination Management Companies (DMC) provide. The site balances creativity with practicality, offering planners both a plethora of photography from events produced by Hosts' DMCs and a streamlined user experience to expedite planning efforts once COVID-19 restrictions are removed and industry rebounds.
"At Hosts, we never stop listening to what our clients need from us to create meetings and events that are meaningful, memorable and motivating," said Kurt Paben, CIS, president of global sales for Hosts Global. "This new website is a goldmine of resources for our clients to utilize and draw inspiration from today."
Robust, Dynamic Destination Content
A major enhancement on the new website is the expansion of content, features and functionality on all of the destination pages which represent the industry's most desired, emerging and in-demand meeting and event destinations.
"Planning an event in a foreign destination can be both daunting and time-consuming," Paben added. "We designed our website to alleviate that for planners by introducing them to the world's best DMCs and showing them what's possible across each destination."
New destination page features include:
- Categorized activities for every interest including adventure, foodies, wellness, unique tours, culture, and leisure.
- A "What's New" section, showcasing the latest group offerings in each destination.
- Profiles of each DMC highlighting the organization's destination experience, awards and capabilities.
- Case studies breaking down clients' unique challenges and Hosts Global's solutions.
- An Interactive map of Hosts Global's destinations across 6 continents.
Meeting planners will also find in-depth information about Hosts Global's full suite of services and the types of group programs they produce.
Embodies Company Culture
In addition to an engaging user experience, the site's charm is the tone of voice, vibrant design and overall embodiment of the Hosts company culture.
"Our team members are not only experts in meeting and event planning, they are some of the most enthusiastic professionals in the business, always bringing fresh perspectives and ferocious creativity to every program," said Patino. "This website now matches our ethos and our relationships with our clients, as we're always looking to ease their global planning process."
About Hosts Global
Hosts Global is a strategic partner for meeting and event planners worldwide. Through our collection of Destination Management Companies (DMC), we help visionary planners deliver meaningful, memorable and motivating group experiences in 300+ destinations around the globe. Across our destinations, Hosts' DMCs are known as the local expert, weaving creativity and intention into every moment, from event design and production to team building programs and everything in-between. For more information about Hosts' DMC solutions and global footprint, visit Hosts-Global.com.
