NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOT 97 (WQHT-FM), is proud to announce the return of the longest running and biggest Hip Hop concert in the world: HOT 97 Summer Jam on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey! After a year hiatus, HOT 97's Summer Jam stage will be on fire with the hottests artists in the game!
Summer Jam is HOT 97's legendary music festival with the biggest names in hip hop each year with epic past performances from superstars including Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi-B, Michael Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Lil' Wayne, DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, A. Boogie, Mariah Carey, Nas, Destiny's Child, Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige, Wu-Tang Clan, and Janet Jackson! HOT 97 Summer Jam 2021 will deliver another star-studded line-up later this summer.
"HOT 97's Summer Jam is back on August 22nd, as the first New York metro area music festival of 2021, and we're excited to put on an amazing show. We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to MetLife stadium," stated Ron deCastro, Market Manager, HOT 97.
Visit HOT97.com for information about the HOT 97 Summer Jam ticket pre-sale and to relive the best HOT 97 Summer Jam moments. Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. A portion of the HOT 97 Summer Jam ticket proceeds benefit the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation for local community programs and outreach initiatives. Summer Jam is produced by HOT 97, known for breaking new artists, riveting interviews, and buzzworthy events, and Trevanna Entertainment, specializing in experiential marketing, branded events and concerts.
HOT 97 Summer Jam Sponsorship Partnerships: Contact Ron deCastro, rdecastro@hot97.com, or 610-812-1165.
Press Credential Requests: Press can request credentials to cover HOT 97 Summer Jam 2021 until Friday, July 30th at 5pm EST. An official Summer Jam 2021 "Press Credential Request" form must be submitted for press coverage consideration; you can obtain your press credential form and submission procedures on HOT97.com. For press inquiries and credential request questions, please contact Donyshia Boston-Hill at press@hot97.com or (917) 697-1699.
ABOUT HOT 97: (WQHT-FM) HOT 97 is the world's first all Hip Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over twenty years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on air talent, including Ebro Darden, Funk Flex and Nessa, as well as being the world's premier source for Hip Hop music culture. HOT 97 online and the Where Hip Hop Lives app are the destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts and music videos. For more information, please visit https://www.hot97.com/, and follow us on facebook.com/HOT97official, twitter.com/HOT97, instagram.com/HOT97, and youtube.com/HOT97.
ABOUT MEDIACO: MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") is a publicly listed multi-media company (NASD: MDIA) serving communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two of the top urban radio stations in New York City, HOT97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS-FM, as well as an out-of-home advertising business with over 3,500 faces throughout the Southeastern U.S. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales and events.
