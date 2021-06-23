NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOT 97 (WQHT-FM), is excited to announce the 2021 HOT 97 Summer Jam artist line-up and it's fire. HOT 97 Summer Jam is BACK "LIVE" on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 with the worlds first Hip Hop concert and festival performances by multi-platinum recording artists A Boogie, Migos, and Meek Mill and that's just the beginning. The most anticipated Hip Hop concert in the world "HOT 97 Summer Jam" has teamed up with Swizz Beatz, one of the most renowned producers in hip hop, to lead a historic tribute to hip hop icon DMX, exclusively on the HOT 97 Summer Jam stage. Also joining HOT 97's 2021 Summer Jam star-studded artist line-up is MoneyBagg Yo, The Heavy Hitters Presents CJ and Friends featuring Farruko and El Alfa, DJ Megan Ryte and Friends, Saweetie, Rowdy Rebel and Bobby Shmurda.
HOT 97 Music Director TT Torrez, commented "HOT 97 SUMMER JAM's return is iconic and shows the resilience of hip hop worldwide. We are curating an experience to celebrate life, hip hop and the future of entertainment. Our team is thankful for our return and the support of fans around the GLOBE and HOT 97 looks forward to welcoming everyone back to Metlife Stadium." Bronx-born superstar A Boogie is the King of his city and stated, "Summer Jam is where "ARTIST" come to make history! Iconic Producer Swizz Beats stated, "We are Hip Hop and this year's Summer Jam artist will unleash a year of energy and creativity, we're shutting down the HOT 97 Summer Jam stage, we're back!"
Up first is the annual HOT 97 Summer Jam Festival kicking off at 3pm in the MetLife stadium parking lot. The festival stage line up includes performances from Rosenberg Real Late featuring Conway with Drumwork Music Group, Roc Marci, Vel the Wonder, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, The Winners Circle Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G and Elli Fross, Drewski and Friends Dream Doll, Maliibu Miitch and Dusty Locane, Coi Leray, Young Blue, Morray, Mooski, and Young Devyn.
HOT 97 Summer Jam tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m ET. Tickets as low as $75, applicable fees apply. A special pre-sale is live for HOT 97 Insiders between June 23rd at 4p.m. and June 25 at 9:59 a.m. to purchase tickets before the public.
"We're looking forward to working with some of our valued partners and extending their brands and impacting culture," stated Ron deCastro, Market Manager, HOT 97.
Visit HOT97.com for information about the HOT 97 Summer Jam ticket pre-sale and to relive the best HOT 97 Summer Jam moments. A portion of the HOT 97 Summer Jam ticket proceeds benefit the Hip Hop Has Heart Foundation for local community programs and outreach initiatives. Summer Jam is produced by HOT 97, known for breaking new artists, riveting interviews, and buzzworthy events, and Trevanna Entertainment, specializing in experiential marketing, branded events and concerts.
ABOUT HOT 97: (WQHT 97.1FM) WQHT HOT 97 FM is the world's first all Hip Hop station and has held the dominant position in New York for over twenty years. HOT 97 is best known for its celebrity on air talent, such as Ebro Darden, Funk Flex and Nessa, as well as being the world's premier source for Hip Hop music culture. HOT97 online and the Where Hip Hop Lives app are the destinations for original web series, celebrity content, concerts and music videos. For more information, please visit http://www.HOT97.com, and follow us on facebook.com/HOT97official, twitter.com/HOT97, instagram.com/HOT97, and youtube.com/HOT97.
ABOUT MEDIACO: MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") is a publicly listed media company (NASD: MDIA) that superserves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two of the top urban radio stations in New York City, HOT97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS-FM, as well as an out-of-home advertising business with over 3,500 faces throughout the Southeastern U.S. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales and events.
