LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eclectic range of sounds and a wealth of special guests, HOT TRASH channels the star-power of Bowie, festival-friendly vibes of The Hives and the innovation of Beck. A star-studded line-up, "Las Vegas" has featured guest Matt Sorum on drums (Guns n' Roses, Velvet Revolver) and is produced by Grammy Award-winner Dallas Austin (TLC, Michael Jackson, Usher and CeeLo). The band also consists of J Bowman (Michael Franti, 2Pac, Cake), Rocco Gardner and Kelly Halloran, among others.
Hot Trash was formed by violinist, singer-songwriter Kelly Halloran and musician Rocco Gardner after making the unlikely connection while Rocco was producing the ESCAPE to New York Festival. The two quickly became friends, deciding to make a record together at Dave Catching's (Queens of the Stone Age/Eagles of Death Metal) Rancho de la Luna studio in Joshua Tree, under the name Your New Crush.
Deeply inspired, Rocco bought a nearby property, forming his own state-of-the-art recording studio Skyline Studio at Rancho V in Pioneertown, California. Rancho V became a popular retreat for artists like Bob Moses, The Arctic Monkeys, Paolo Nutini, Peaches, Jan Blomqvist, and more. The band released its debut Hot Trash album "Hope in Grace" in 2018, recorded at Rancho V. The new band name was concocted and adopted one night walking home in New Orleans when Rocco and Kelly saw their small project expanding.
Shortly after, they were joined by lead-guitarist J Bowman (Michael Franti, 2Pac, Cake). Joined by a host of producers and artists (Dallas Austin, Matt Sorum, Dan Heath, Eric Zayne, Nikko Gibler, amongst others), the band started working on its second record.
Hot Trash's latest single "Las Vegas" has already garnered massive support from Las Vegas Golden Knights, The Raiders, MGM and many more who feature in the insanely fun video clip (Carrot Top, Chef Hubert Keller, McLaren, Alesso, etc.).
