LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo in Monaco. The renowned Mediterranean property will deliver contactless service for guests through a branded mobile app with robust capabilities including mobile check-in, that adds another layer of convenience and safety for guests and team members.
Built on land once owned by Pope Leon XIII, the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo debuted in 1886 and offers 125 rooms and suites. The Belle Époque palace embodies the old-world glamour and modern allure of Monte-Carlo and combines an elegant heritage with Mediterranean freshness. Renowned for impeccable service, the hotel's new app will enable guests the ability to tailor their experience before, during, and after their stay. The app will allow guests to check in before they arrive, enabling a more modern arrival experience for both the guest and hotel team members.
"At Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, we've long prided ourselves on delivering a thoroughly luxurious, exceptional standard of service, but implementing the INTELITY platform will allow us to raise the bar even higher," said Serge Ethuin, General Manager at Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo. "Between the self-service technology and convenience it provides to guests and the operational automation it offers team members, we'll be able to exceed expectations and elevate the guest experience in a new way."
Using the mobile app, guests will have access to an array of digital amenities and services throughout their stay. They'll be able to find hotel and amenity information, make dining, spa, and activity reservations, order food, schedule touchless deliveries, communicate with hotel team members, and more–further elevating the entire guest experience.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo," said Benjamin Keller, INTELITY SVP of Sales. "This glamourous property is known for their innovative and personalized service and has so much to offer guests. Now travelers will be able to access it all in just a few taps thanks to the INTELITY app. That's exactly the kind of modern, contactless experience guests are coming to expect in 2021."
In addition to receiving a four-star rating from the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide, the property is also a member of the Leading Hotels of the World collection of luxury hotels and resorts. In tandem with Leading Hotels' Healthy Stays commitment to provide enhanced cleanliness standards and protocols for more than 400 worldwide members, the mobile app developed by INTELITY will enable Hotel Metropole to continue to deliver the highest standards for guests.
For more information on this partnership or the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo
Ideally located in the Carré d'Or, within walking distance of the Casino, the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo was awarded in 2019 by Condé Nast Traveler "Best hotel in France and Monaco." The 2019 edition of the Villégiature Awards recognized the hotel as "Best Hotel Service" and "Best Hotel Spa" in Europe. It was fully renovated in 2004 by famous French designer Jacques Garcia, who transformed it into a palace of 125 rooms and suites with a Mediterranean charm in keeping with its era, combining chic, glamour, and sophistication. The gastronomy, orchestrated by Christophe Cussac, offers a unique and varied culinary experience for the discerning palate. "Yoshi," the only Japanese one Michelin Star on the French Riviera, features traditional Japanese cuisine in a bold and contemporary setting designed by Didier Gomez. Glamorous, elegant, and warm, the Lobby Bar is the place for all gourmet pleasures. The architect and designer Jacques Garcia reinvented the bar and lobby areas to create a living space where you can sit, read, or meet up with friends. Finally, "Odyssey" unveils its charming setting by the pool, with an Haute Couture décor designed by Karl Lagerfeld, and a menu inspired by the Mediterranean that celebrates fresh seasonal produce and light cuisine. In collaboration with the House of Givenchy, the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo opened the third spa of the brand in the world, Spa Metropole by Givenchy in April 2017. Designed by architect Didier Gomez, it embodies the same philosophy shared in the House's venues: exceptional location, luxurious spaces, sophisticated care treatments, and absolute pleasure and well-being. https://metropole.com/en/
