BROOKLYN , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- House of Fun, a kid's entertainment company serving the New York City metropolitan area, is pleased to announce that their children's amusement center has moved from their Manhattan building to their new home at 1630 E. 15th Street in Brooklyn.
"We are excited to be expanding our space at our new Midwood location," says Uri Zucker, owner of House of Fun. "We hope to be a fixture within Brooklyn where parents can bring their kids for family fun without the distractions of screens. As a staff composed of parents, we want our kids to interact with others their age like we used to before cell phones and tablets became so prominent."
The company's new building is the former site of the New York Sports Club in Midwood, which provides 20,000 square feet of screen-free kids fun in their two-level venue that's next door to a spacious parking garage.
House of Fun has the distinction of being the only indoor bounce house in Brooklyn NY, while also offering private kid's birthday parties, live entertainment, and other fun family-friendly activities. The location also has a nuts-free concession area that provides kosher and vegetarian options.
House of Fun plans to give back to the community often, as evidenced by the company donating all of the proceeds from the weekend of March 20, 2022, to The Jewish Agency for Israel and their effort to support Ukrainian refugees during the country's war with Russia.
To learn more about House of Fun, please call (718) 360-4662 or visit their website at https://houseoffunnyc.com.
About House of Fun
House of Fun is a premier kid's entertainment company focusing on screen-free affordable family fun in NYC! Our team consists of moms and dads who have over 25 years of experience planning and executing amazing parties for kids. We offer the only indoor bounce house in Brooklyn, along with live entertainment, nuts-free concessions featuring vegetarian & kosher options, magic, art, face painting and a dedicated toddler room. We also offer a private party space for those looking to celebrate their kid's birthday somewhere special.
