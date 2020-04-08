LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little did Dailey Pike aka Soyracha Dragon know, that months after he bought the http://HouseOFTheDragon.com domain name at an auction, his Dragon Fashion® castle would be threatened with attack.
Having just returned from battle at the January 2020 Swimwear Collective Anaheim Convention Center, he was able to rest, until a demand for surrender by a huge empire. Their demand? That Pike give up his domain for $5000 or face their wrath.
Designer Pike had just spent well over five times that, depleting his treasury doing bikini warfare in Orange County against major designers, Pike declined. He bravely chose to fight them on the vast and confusing Intellectual Property Battlefield.
Thus, was born, House Of The Dragon dot com The Domain Name The Movie. http://HouseOfTheDragon.Movie
Pike's previous films are Bob Barry Jazzography In Black & White, about the life of famed jazz photographer Bob Barry, A Not So Average Joe about guitar maestro Joe Pass, and Pike's 2015 mashup of Fritz Lang's Metropolis which predicts the rise and fall of our current president. Its title is TRUMPOPOLIS. All available on Amazon Prime.
ABOUT DAILEY PIKE: Dailey Pike is a polymath comedian who practices stoicism. Not a religion, but a philosophy based on virtue. Practiced B.C. by Marcus Aurelius, that guy in the Gladiator movie.
Contact: Dailey Pike
Company Name: Soyracha llc
Contact Phone Number: 818-430-7225
Contact E-mail: 237527@email4pr.com
Website URL: http://HouseOfTheDragon.com