NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works, a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support, and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announced the opening of its newest retail shop, an online shopping platform, specializing in high-end designer goods. The eShop, debuting on August 17, 2020, National Thrift Shop Day, is the latest addition to the Housing Works chain of Thrift Shops consisting of 10 brick and mortar locations throughout the city.
The eShop (eshop.housingworks.org) is a new concept within the Housing Works retail lineup featuring an emphasis on an exquisitely curated selection of premium merchandise from the most recognized brands in fashion. For the first time, New Yorkers and style insiders across the country will have 24/7 access to one of the city's most beloved institutions. Housing Works Thrift Shops, well-known for finds of deeply discounted designer goods and one-of-a-kind items, will showcase a mix of new, gently-used, and vintage clothing, shoes, and accessories on the site.
The new online presence will allow for readily accessible shopping for dedicated thrifters, while ensuring that Housing Works' crucial fundraising efforts, derived from its stores, continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The eShop is the latest in Housing Works' ongoing efforts in the fight for health equity that includes maintenance of its existing advocacy, health and housing services, while also offering new specialized programs and shelters for homeless impacted by the COVID-19.
"We are excited to be able to share the best of our beloved New York City Thrift Shops with a whole new audience of online shoppers across the country," said Cheryl Grimm, VP of Housing Works Thrift Retail.
2020 marks the 30th anniversary of the organization whose innovative public services and programs serve over 30,000 residents in any given year and will continue to support the resilience of New Yorkers and the city we share with four standalone health facilities and over 700 affordable housing units.
Housing Works Thrift Shops are well-known by discerning fashionistas, stylists, and interior decorators for their selection of top-quality discounted designer merchandise. Each retail location is expertly stocked with high-quality items that are thoughtfully displayed to showcase clothing and accessories from the biggest names in fashion as well as unique home décor.
All eShop sales benefit Housing Works, which has been fighting homelessness and HIV/AIDS through healthcare and housing services and advocacy for 30 years.
About Housing Works
For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts across the country in support of social justice.
For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. Join Housing Works on Facebook. Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram.