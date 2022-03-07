BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston Bernard, an Oklahoma-born country and southern rock singer-songwriter with deep country roots will premiere his latest single "Hangover" on March 11 across all digital platforms (ffm.to/eezavpa). This is one of the first few songs he's been working on with hit-making Music Producer Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, George Strait) at Omni Sound Studios in Nashville.
On "Hangover" it's immediately evident that they've recorded a country rocker fit for most honky tonks on a Friday or Saturday night. Singing on a familiar country music subject, drinking, Houston and McDermott mix a 90s-esque style of sound with a bit of a southern rock flair and nothing but good times to boot. Houston will also release a lyric and concept video for "Hangover" in the near future via his YouTube page.
"I'm really excited to be putting out this song, and the opportunity to work with accomplished music producer Bill McDermott was quite a privilege," said Houston. "To see him work, and to see the amazing studio musicians he lined up, they were just really great people. It's probably the best recording experience I've ever had, and I've had a lot at this point."
Houston hosted a pre-release party for the "Hangover" on March 5 at Loretta's Last Call in Boston. He is also one of the performing artists in the Country Crawl Music Festival on April 24, bringing him back to Loretta's Last Call near Fenway Park.
"I'm hoping that everyone who hears it will like it, and it will get me some more road shows and opportunities to connect with more people everywhere!"
Single name: "Hangover"
Single release date: March 11, 2022
ISRC#: USCGH2241463
Songwriters: Jacob Powell, Chris Rafetto, Willie Morrison
Audio produced by: Bill McDermott at Omni Sound Studios
Label: HB Music
Buy/Stream/Listen at ffm.to/eezavpa
Upcoming Live Shows:
MAR 12 - Tempo in Waltham / Waltham
APR 24 - Country Crawl Music Festival @ Loretta's Last Call / Boston
APR 26 - The Local / Nashville
APR 27 - Media meet & greet day @ Martin's BBQ Elliston Pl. / Nashville
APR 28 - TBA / Nashville
**For Houston's most updated show & live stream schedule, follow on BandsInTown, or visit houstonbernardband.com
About Houston Bernard:
Houston Bernard's country roots run deep with a family tree that includes songwriters, touring musicians and an outlaw gunfighter nicknamed "Bitter Creek" who The Eagles recorded a song about on Desperado. Born in Oklahoma, raised in Alaska, he's also an Army veteran who has now comfortably settled into life as a professional and popular independent country music recording artist, touring throughout the United States. With musical inspirations that range from Bruce Springsteen to Dolly Parton, Houston draws upon his family's rich country and rockabilly musical roots by bringing upbeat and relatable music with powerhouse vocals. With original songs like "All We Are Is Memories," "People We Are," and "American Dream" Houston has garnered hundreds of thousands of streams across Spotify and YouTube, along with being featured on Country Rebel, CMT.com, The Heartland Network, and The Country Network. He's also shared bills with many country superstars like Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Granger Smith, Michael Ray, Montgomery Gentry, Marshall Tucker Band, and Clint Black. One listen to his forthcoming new single "Hangover," produced by hitmaker Bill McDermott in Nashville's Omni Sound Studios, and it's immediately evident that they've recorded a country rocker fit for most any honky tonk on a Friday or Saturday night. One thing is for sure… this young country cowboy rocker is doing in the music business what he's done throughout his entire life: movin' on up.
