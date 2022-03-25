The new website is designed to help visitors gain a better sense of the broad range of medical services provided by board-certified physicians at the Houston, TX, urgent care center, and walk-in clinic.
HOUSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- enTrust Immediate Care, Houston, TX-based urgent care center and walk-in clinic, has announced the launch of its redesigned website.
The website is aimed at helping visitors understand the broad range of urgent care services available at the Houston clinic.
The new website address is the same as the old website – http://www.entrustcare.com so that the transition from the old to the new is seamless.
Dr. Kanti Bansal, a board-certified emergency room physician and managing partner at enTrust Immediate Care, said the website redesign's goal was to help visitors locate information quickly and showcase the medical services offered at the clinic.
"enTrust Immediate Care has board-certified physicians and talented support staff with the experience to treat medical emergencies, and we are proud to serve Houston families. Our goal for redesigning the website was to make it easy for visitors to get the information they need quickly and help them know all the services we offer.
"We wanted to make sure our patients know the full scope of our medical services and can take advantage of them. Apart from treating various illnesses for adults, we also treat pediatric medical emergencies. We have affiliations with nearby emergency rooms and hospitals for referrals should the need arise," he added.
enTrust Immediate Care treats illnesses like back pain, fractures, asthma, fever, broken bones, sports injuries, and work-related injuries. The clinic also offers immunizations and vaccinations for various viruses, including COVID, the Flu, and Tetanus.
"We treat a wide range of illnesses, and the clinic is open daily. We also offer telemedicine services. Appointment scheduling is available should anyone need it, although that is unnecessary as we gladly welcome all walk-ins," Dr. Bansal added.
enTrust Immediate Care's affordable medical services include sports medicine and employer medical services. We also offer COVID testing, including the rapid 15-minute Antigen Test, Antibody Test, and Molecular (PCR) Test.
More information about enTrust Immediate Care, including all our services, is at https://entrustcare.com.
About enTrust Immediate Care
Houston, TX-based enTrust Immediate Care is located at 9778 Katy Freeway (I-10), Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77055 (Google Map). The clinic can be reached at 713-468-7845 between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM daily.
