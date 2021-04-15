PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roughly a year removed from the start of COVID, brands are starting to discuss what's next? The pandemic has brought tremendous changes in supply chains, required new safety and health procedures, and—most importantly—shifted consumer preferences. Customers placing high importance on sanitation measures and digital customer experience offered a new, albeit short-lived, competitive advantage for brands who were early adopters of new technology. In the initial stages of the pandemic, the QSR brands that offered consumers safe experiences with digital alternatives and no-contact options bested competitors, but those dynamics shifted again as the rest of the industry caught up. At present, some brands have continued to win with consumers, while others who were doing everything right now find themselves on the losing side of the equation.
The most powerful success metric for QSR brands has changed. Why guests chose one restaurant over another has transformed into a dynamic scenario defined by visit satisfaction, and brand trust, each playing off the other across the lifetime of the consumer's engagement. There are clear winners and losers, and those that failed to adapt are now finding themselves struggling to retain market share.
A new, large-scale consumer study conducted by Market Force Information (Market Force) will reveal consumers' perception of major quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains in seven popular food categories: burgers, sandwiches, Mexican, pizza, chicken, coffee, and bakery, and frozen dessert and smoothie. More than 9,500 consumers were polled for the study, which ranks the brands on three factors –consumers' satisfaction with their most recent visit, likelihood to return, and trust in the brand. The study also uncovers consumers' changing habits, brand preferences, delivery trends, and use of new technology.
In 2019 the study found In-N-Out was still America's favorite burger chain, Jersey Mike's ranked tops for sandwiches, Chipotle for Mexican food, Blaze for pizza, Chick-fil-A for chicken, Krispy Kreme for coffee and bakery, and Culver's for frozen desserts and smoothies. Chick-fil-A earned the highest scores across all categories, making it America's favorite QSR.
Are those brands still holding the top spot for consumers today? Market Force is set to release the results at the end of April 2021. Sign up for premier access today at http://www.marketforce.com/qsrpanel.
