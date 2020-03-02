LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- His name is Bond. James Bond.
For more than half a century, Ian Fleming's action-packed character has romanced women, while protecting the world from evil villains. What made 007 so thrilling and attractive?
Was it his chiseled good looks, cool, flash or something more? Even though he's a fictional character, it's possible for anyone at any age to get a license to thrill without signing up to Her Majesty's Secret Service.
"My book, How to live the James Bond Lifestyle helps men of all ages," said author Paul Kyriazi. "Especially baby boomers, that have made some money and don't know how to upgrade their lifestyles.
"Many are retired but don't know how to travel or entertain with efficiency and style. They may have overlooked some of their dreams in the past but now, with more time and money, they can take a small risk to fulfill their dreams."
Kyriazi is also a writer, director of several feature films and an expert on James Bond. He promises to turn your life around to realize your dreams by following 21 rules. The mixture of the author's wisdom with tidbits taken from 007 movies makes a compelling read, particularly if you're a Bond fan.
Kyriazi suggests that men can't go wrong in any situation in life if they ask themselves this simple question. What would James Bond do?
"There's always the allure of trying to live like James Bond. There's nothing wrong being yourself and living the adventurous and thrilling lifestyle you want. My book shows you how. Too often when men go to Bond movies, they cheer for 007 but often leave forgetting to root for themselves," said Kyriazi.
The book uses the James Bond character as a model to achieve your own lifestyle. It begins by looking at the state of your living quarters, and asking yourself if it's clean, organized and comfortable.
"Everything in the James Bond Lifestyle starts with an organized and uncluttered state of mind just like the character. There's a scene in Dr. No, where we have a rare look at Bond s apartment and another scene of his office in Her Majesty's Secret Service. It's clean and organized. Clear organized thinking begets a clear organized mind," said Kyriazi.
Some tips for achieving your James Bond Lifestyle explained in the book include:
- Adapt a James Bond cool to control anger, doubts, overcome fear and shyness.
- Dress up, even when you're home alone. You never know when a Bond girl might drop by.
- When entering any new place, always make a casual, positive comment about, it just as Bond did in Her Majesty's Secret Service.
- Give your Bond mission a name. If you want a beautiful girlfriend, call it Operation B.G.
- Many more tips.
Start living your James Bond Lifestyle before the launch of the next Bond movie No Time To Die on April 8.
About author Paul Kyriazi
After graduating San Francisco State film department, Paul Kyriazi wrote and produced seven theatrical feature films, including Death Machines for Crown International Pictures. During this time, he continued his studies in success and human potential, studying in person with such notable teachers as Anthony Norvel (The Million Dollar Secret Hidden in Your Mind) and Mark Reymont. Paul has written and directed audio books starring such actors as Rod Taylor, Robert Culp, Nancy Kwan, and George Chakiris. He is an internationally sought author and lecturer on success and human potential.
How To Live The James Bond Lifestyle is available on Amazon, in Kindle, Audio CD and audio streamed or download on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bondlifestyleaudio. The 12-minute introduction is read by David Hedison, who played Felix Leiter in two James Bond movies.
It's also read by the author and 25 movie actors with music and effects. An audio sample is also available at HTTPS://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h8icPqOyPo. Read 30 free pages at http://goo.gl/C8Sqvx.
For more information or to schedule an interview contact Linda K. at 235133@email4pr.com or (310) 826-0222.