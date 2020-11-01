HOW DOES STELLA HOPKINS DO IT? An interview with the wife of Anthony Hopkins

Glenn Harte of Harte International Galleries interviews Stella Hopkins, wife of famed actor, artist, composer and humanitarian - Sir Anthony Hopkins. Stella Hopkins is founder of Margam Fine Art, Margam Films, and the CEO of all things "Anthony Hopkins". Stella is also a writer, director, and producer. (IndieWire recently announced the Gravitas Ventures - December 4, 2020 release of her new film "Elyse") Stella, together with her team at Margam Fine Art, launched the Anthony Hopkins Collection; AH Eau de Parfum benefiting NO KID HUNGRY.