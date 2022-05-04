Research suggests that fixing bugs can cost businesses up to $10,000. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover how to accurately conduct User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Systems Sciences Institute at IBM revealed that the cost to fix a bug ranges from $100 to $10,000, depending on which stage of development the bug occurred. While often overlooked and deemed time-consuming, User Acceptance Testing (UAT) is the key to saving on cost and delivering high-quality websites that keep the end-users happy.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on how to accurately conduct UAT.
1) CREATE A MINIMUM VIABLE PRODUCT
According to Shoaib Hashmi, product manager at TechSimba, to conduct UAT accurately, experts should focus on creating a version of a product with just enough features, based on the user requirements, to attract early-adopters who can validate the product idea.
"[...] UAT should be followed by creating a Minimum Viable Product based on the user requirements," said Hashmi. "Upon completion, [...] a team of testers [should test the product and then developers should modify it] and share [it] with the user [for further testing...].
2) KEEP A UAT ISSUES LOG
In the opinion of Hardeep Singh, founder and digital consultant at Skyracle, the key to performing UAT correctly lies in being organized. The simplest way to do this is to keep a spreadsheet where developers can track and validate issues.
"In order to accurately conduct user acceptance testing, you will need to create an organized way to track items that need to be reviewed and validated during the testing process," said Singh. "The best way to do this is to keep a UAT issues log."
3) CHECK & VERIFY THE AVAILABILITY OF THE TEST ENVIRONMENT
Tushar Wavare, developer team lead at Appzia Technologies, stresses the importance of checking and verifying the availability of the test environment as a fundamental component of the UAT process. This helps ensure that the product meets the business requirements.
"Developers code the software based on the requirement document, with their own understanding of the requirements which may or may not be the client's expectation," said Wavare. "We need to check & verify the availability of the test environment to ensure whether the software meets its business requirements or not."
