NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exclusive cashmere knitwear brand N. Peal is delighted to announce the launch of its Navy Ribbed Army Sweater and 007 Combat Trousers as worn by 007 in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, releasing in theaters October 8, 2021.
Available in a blend of 90 per cent superfine Merino wool and 10 per cent cashmere, the Navy Ribbed Army Sweater features canvas patches on the shoulders, cuffs and elbow and is augmented by a drawstring neck. The 007 combat trouser is made from 100% Cotton, features -Gun metal zips and poppers- 3 pockets, two zipped and one poppered. It epitomises the modern and informal utility look and marries perfectly with the N. Peal commando sweater.
Modelling its design on British Military Commando sweaters & Combat Trousers, N. Peal developed these pieces with No Time To Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb. "We wanted to give Bond a unique look in specific scenes of the film," begins Larlarb, "And yet the piece had to be action-ready. It needed to be a strong silhouette, something that harks back to his military past and which also had a timeless quality to it as well."
The N. Peal team worked with Larlarb's brief, detailed photographs of authentic Commando Sweaters and 007 Combat Trousers and samples of extant vintage pieces to create the unique piece of clothing that Bond wears in the film and in his striking character poster. "When you have the number of decisions that you are required to make, for each and every detail, for every item of clothing, in a film of this scope and size, having a collaboration such as the one we had with N. Peal was a godsend," Larlarb concludes.
For N. Peal managing director, Adam Holdsworth, the collaboration was equally rewarding. "We're very pleased to work with the James Bond franchise and our project with Suttirat and No Time To Die is something of which we are very proud." N.Peal also supplied a cashmere T-shirt for the film, worn by Madeleine Swann. These signature pieces are exclusively available from N. Peal prior to No Time To Die's theatrical release on October 8, 2021. Interest can be registered on their website now.
N. Peal previously worked with the filmmakers on Skyfall (2012), providing a Blue Wave Roundneck Sweater for Bond and on Spectre (2015), supplying 007 with a superfine cashmere Turtleneck and a light grey Rollneck.
STYLE INFORMATION
Navy Ribbed Army Sweater with canvas patches as worn by James Bond. 90 per cent superfine merino, 10 percent cashmere. Priced at US $465.00
007 Combat Trouser (download hi-res imagery here) https://app.box.com/s/jm8l8v6wyh6cs3wi3wqsh3pbt5q1iwuf)
Made from 100% Cotton
Gun metal zips and poppers
3 pockets, two zipped and one poppered.
Priced at US $345.00
NOTE TO EDITORS
N. Peal London is a long established specialist in luxury cashmere knitwear. Founded in Mayfair's iconic Burlington Arcade in 1936 the brand has enjoyed a long association with the movie industry - from being the cashmere brand of choice for the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor to the modern day Bond franchise designing and providing sweaters for Skyfall, Spectre and the upcoming and eagerly anticipated No Time To Die. N Peal has a strong online presence supported by 5 stores in London and a flagship on Madison Avenue in New York. The brand is owned by Adam Holdsworth who lives in Yorkshire, England and who has 30 years experience in the cashmere industry.
ABOUT NO TIME TO DIE
No Time To Die is the official title of the 25th James Bond adventure. The film, from Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios (MGM), and Universal Pictures International is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth film as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007. Written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall), Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag) The film will be released in the US on October 8, 2021, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
ABOUT EON PRODUCTIONS
EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. For more information, visit http://www.007.com.
