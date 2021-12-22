NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eliteUSA releases first ever global luxury personal shopping app for Android & IOS
Imagine seeing a brand new, impossible to find Hermès bag in real life. For instance, the coveted 'Holy Grail' Birkin featuring Faubourg.—as seen on IG?
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CU69VgUAXfU/
eliteUSA buys rare, luxury handbags everyday for clients across the world.
After nine years in business, amassing a following of nearly 200K Instagram followers to-date, eliteUSA brings technology to the forefront of fashion by releasing the first and only global luxury shopping app that helps consumers source and buy impossible to find items. Simply put, eliteUSA is a VIP service that provides elite access to the world of luxury fashion. Many of these items are exclusively available at flagship stores in fashion hubs such as New York, Milan and Paris. Additionally, certain luxury items are impossible to find because only a handful were ever made. eliteUSA uses pre-existing relationships with luxury houses to source rare finds.
CEO and founder, Ella Abdul, is especially proud of growing her global team to sustain such an endeavor. "From New York to Paris, we have personal shoppers across the globe. If there is a rare luxury item you need, we are here to help." Ella Abdul is a visionary who built the eliteUSA business model from a real consumer need into a successful business.
Everything happens in the comfort of the eliteUSA app.
The eliteUSA app is all-inclusive. From connecting with a stylist one-on-one, creating a wishlist, providing secure payment, tracking purchases and personalizing customer care—the app does it all.
How it works:
eliteUSA has VIP access to the world's most exclusive brands—Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Goyard to name a few. eliteUSA seamlessly connects clients with an in-house network of personal shoppers and stylists from across the globe in the comfort of the app. The eliteUSA team fulfills client requests—even those hard to find, in-demand and impossible to get designer dream pieces.
eliteUSA's expert team does the detective work and within five business days, client purchases are at their doorstep.
eliteUSA truly is Luxury Shopping Made Modern by saving clients time and the hassle of the hunt—every fashionista's dream! By disrupting the fashion industry's in-person shopping model, eliteUSA helps clients and the industry at-large move toward the future of fashion.
Get in touch with one of many in-house stylists by downloading the eliteUSA app.
iOS:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/eliteusa/id1434271061https://apps.apple.com/us/app/eliteusa/id1434271061
Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ecommerce.eliteusanewhttps://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ecommerce.eliteusanew
Media Contact
Christine Hildebrand, eliteUSA, 1 2489531424, christine@elite-usa.com
SOURCE eliteUSA