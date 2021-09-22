LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Director Sassy Mohen has generously decided to host a virtual nationwide screening of her latest hit comedy series How to Hack Birth Control as a fundraiser to support the Women's Action Weekend on Friday, October 1st, 2021. The special one-night-only event was created to help educate women through entertainment, has partnered with and benefiting NARAL Pro-Choice America, SheNYC and Truth Be Told to help mobilize, bring awareness, and action to defend a women's basic right to her reproductive freedom. The virtual screening will start at 5:00 pm Pacific Time via the CYA Virtual Live Event platform.
The virtual celebration of women and birth control event will feature all three ten-minute episodes, with brief exclusive content from NARAL, Truth Be Told, and SheNYC in-between each. Following there will be a live online Q&A session with the series Writer/Director Sassy Mohen, and cast members Xanthe Paige, Lauren Harris, and Aisha Holden.
'How to Hack Birth Control' is a comedy digital series on how to navigate and take charge in today's contraception universe. Told through the sharp wit and perky charm of the narrator Ruth, Birth Control takes a run at a hit list of 'not supposed to talk about,' scenarios. How do you get the morning after pill quickly and for free? Where can you hide your birth control? How do you get your doctor to listen to you? All of the things women want to know but are taught to be too afraid to ask. Filled with backpack cats, patriotic American eagles, musical numbers, and the game show, 'Let's Not Make a Baby,' each memorable contraceptive milestone is a riotous new discovery. Authentically raw and LOL fun, 'How to Hack Birth Control,' will make you wonder what else sex-ed never told you. Whether people are pro-choice or pro-life, this series is about educating people so that they feel in control of their reproductive choices and have the information to make decisions that are best for them. http://www.BirthControlHacks.com
"I'm so thrilled to be bringing 'How to Hack Birth Control' to the public on such a grand scale for such an important cause. What better way to educate than through comedy?" states director Sassy Mohen. She goes on to say, "I am so honored to have the support of NARAL, Truth Be Told and SheNY as these groups focus their efforts on a variety of causes and issues which benefit women in America."
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the time of the event.
ABOUT THE GROUPS:
NARAL
For over 50 years, NARAL Pro-Choice America has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels — including access to abortion care, birth control, paid family leave, and protections from pregnancy discrimination — for every body. NARAL is powered by its more than 2.5 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support safe, legal abortion. NARAL's member-driven campaigns propel political and cultural change at every level, from the statehouse to the White House. https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/
SheNYC
SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, necessary, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles (SheLA Arts), and Atlanta (SheATL Arts) annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. SheNYC also sponsors the Broadway Women's Alliance, a networking organization to form a community amongst the women who work on the business side of Broadway. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at http://www.SheNYCArts.org.
Truth Be Told
Truth Be Told is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit service organization providing transformational tools of community building, communication skills, creativity, and self-care for women behind and beyond prison walls. Our programs, designed by women for women, address a documented service gap in women's correctional facilities for gender-responsive programs and practices. We offer eight unique programs — all of which encourage compassion, trust-building, community, empathy, self-acceptance and forgiveness, and a greater sense of accountability for one's life. https://www.truth-be-told.org/
