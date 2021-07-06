IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In June 2021, Google updated its organic ranking algorithm to add Core Web Vitals as a ranking signal. This recent algorithm change may be impacting your website's SEO performance, including its organic traffic, leads, and sales.
USIM put together a webinar to help explain what Core Web Vitals are and how you can prevent your site from a potential SEO disaster in the wake of this Google update.
The one-hour webinar will address these questions:
- What are Core Web Vitals?
- Why do Core Web Vitals matter?
- Where can you find your scores?
- What scores do you need to achieve?
- How can you improve your Core Web Vitals scores?
To register for this webinar, visit 5 Things You Need To Know About Google's Recent Algorithm Update on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 1:00PM EDT I Eventbrite
"While USIM helps our clients look at revising their strategies for the future as we emerge out of this pandemic, Google's recent algorithm update is a crucial piece to that process for us to help them navigate their businesses. Delivering meaningful, rich content experiences across their site and keep tide with the changes of how Google ranks their pages is an essential to our approach in making sure we are attracting qualified customers and consumers to their websites." - Melissa Sierra, SVP, Group Strategy Director, USIM
