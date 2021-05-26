TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True-E Marketing, a Canadian digital marketing firm, has introduced Chinese SEO and media releases in mainland China to their line of services. "These services can rapidly increase exposure for companies to nearly a hundred mainstream media channels in China," claims Lloyd Zhang, CEO of True-E, "China has a rapidly developing economy and one of the most lucrative markets in the world. It just so happens that Chinese youth enjoy interacting with well-known brands from around the world and have become a powerful consumer group through internet consumption."
In the past 30 years, brands from multiple countries have successfully entered the Chinese market through the Internet at a low cost. North American brands such as Canada Goose, Arc'teryx, and Lululemon have all achieved great success in the Chinese market, in large through E-marketing. If a company wants to successfully enter and invest in the Chinese market, effective usage of the Internet is essential to increasing brand exposure, and True-E Marketing has been providing clients with this essential Internet marketing knowledge at no cost.
True-E Marketing was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Its founder and vice president, Jenny May, is a senior Internet expert with more than 15 years of managing experience in listed Internet companies. She holds a master's degree from Tsinghua University and Peking University (equivalent to Harvard and Yale in China). She has experience as an operating executive at three listed Internet companies in the NASDAQ, and was one of the earliest content creators of China's most famous social media platform, Weibo. Ten years ago, she led a team of 20 people and generated nearly $40 million in revenue for the Weibo. Jenny has handled hundreds of successful Internet marketing cases, many of which have been invested tens of millions of dollars each year. In May 2021, Jenny May won the "2021 International Elite Women's Most Influential Technology Award" in recognition of her and True-E Marketing team's contributions.
True-E Marketing continued on to receive external investment shortly after its establishment. True-E Marketing's investor and CEO, Lloyd Zhang, previously worked at KPMG and is also a graduate of Tsinghua University. In the past three years, True-E Marketing has led many Canadian and American companies in successfully entering the Chinese-American market. By dedicating hundreds of hours to the community through hosting more than three years of free public courses, True-E Marketing has truly helped various small and medium-sized enterprises in North America.
A search for "True-E Digital Marketing Toronto" on Google yields a Google score as high as 4.8 points, with over 80 positive reviews from their clients. On YouTube, True-E regularly releases free educational videos, so far adding up to hundreds of hours of digital marketing courses available on their channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv8H_Nvew1DBeSXIW1flvqQ).
True-E's other touchpoints include their website (https://www.true-e.ca), WeChat official account, as well as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and even Tiktok. Their followers amount to near 10,000 students and customers.
If your business strategy is to attract more Chinese customers in North America or have potential consumers in mainland China know more about your products and services, True-E is currently having a special promotion for 10 Chinese press releases for only $500! Contact: hello@true-e.ca for more details.
