TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the complexity of clinical trials continues to increase, so does the importance of CROs to the pharmaceutical industry. Outsourcing allows pharmaceutical companies to utilize on-demand services, improving operational efficiencies by accessing therapeutic expertise and geographic reach. This reflects a sharper focus on core competencies and a shift to allow CROs to manage and conduct clinical trials.
ICH-based regulations have traditionally led to more overhead in the form of processes, headcounts and systems. These regulations concerning oversight cascade to all stakeholders further increasing complexity and associated costs.
Register for this webinar to hear about the forthcoming ICH E8 (R1) and ICH E6 (R3) guidelines, which renew the focus on efficiencies in conducting clinical trials and provide tools to do so – significantly impacting oversight.
Join Janis Hall, Senior Consultant, WCG Avoca; Andy Lawton, Consultant, Risk Based Approach Ltd; and Elvin Thalund, Director, Industry Strategy, Oracle Health Sciences in a live webinar on Thursday, August 31, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How will ICH E8 (R1) and E6 (R3) Make Clinical Trials Oversight More Efficient?.
