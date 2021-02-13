WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tarka Allen Strachan encourages believers to see themselves through God's eyes in Rest and Radically Receive: Rest on the promises of God and experience His Grace in every area of your life ($12.49, paperback, 9781629528830; $5.99, e-book, 9781629528847).
Strachan has watched many Christians live in defeat because they lean on their own accomplishments and are overcome by guilt and condemnation. She teaches that the work of the Christian is actually to rest on Christ's work on the cross, letting go of the idea that God is angry with them or constantly displeased with their performance.
"Find rest in the finished work of the cross and radically receive the abundant life God intended from the beginning," said Strachan.
Tarka Allen Strachan is an ex-military, homeschool mother of six who loves yoga and meditation. She is passionate about teaching in order to bring others to a healthier place socially, emotionally and spiritually.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Rest and Radically Receive is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
