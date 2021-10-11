JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their Advisory Board for "The State of Changing Work Arrangements 2022" to provide HR leaders valuable, timely insights on today's changing work arrangements through annual research and education of HR professionals.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas with how our ever-changing work arrangements are managed in today's organizations. The resulting research study will provide a detailed snapshot of today's work arrangements and where they're heading in the near future, especially considering the pandemic's effect on the work environment.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The State of Changing Work Arrangements 2022, scheduled for January 26, 2022. Free for interested HR professionals, this full-day event will include informative webcast sessions with experts and thought leaders, some that qualify for certification learning credit.
The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in ensuring both the research and the virtual event are best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance, as well as address today's top concerns.
The state of the industry research will investigate several areas including:
- remote work and telecommuting
- work and workspace redesign
- contingent and temporary work, including freelancers and contractors
- part-time work and job-sharing
- phased and partial retirement
- various type of employee leave arrangements
- other flexible work arrangements such as customized work hours, flexible paid time off, condensed work weeks
The newly appointed 'State of Changing Work Arrangements 2022' Advisory Board is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Rick Bowers, President, TTI Success Insights
- Anil Dharni, CEO & Co-founder, Sense
- Chris Dyer, CEO & Remote Work Consultant, PeopleG2
- Ashutosh Garg, CEO & Founder, eightfold.ai
- Edie Goldberg, President & Founder, E. L. Goldberg & Associates
- Zoe Hruby, Global Lead of HR Solutions, Anaplan
- Richard Meneghello, Partner / Attorney / Senior Director of Content, Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer, isolved HCM
- Tracey Phillips, Enterprise Lead, Staffing Division, Sterling Talent
- Brian Slowik, SVP of Sales, Marketing and Operations, rapid! PayCard
- Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO, FlexJobs
- Cyndi Wenninghoff, Employee Success Manager, Quantum Workplace
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" research reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including the first annual report on this topic, The State of Changing Work Arrangements 2021: How the pandemic has driven massive changes that may become permanent, which was published January 2021 and addressed how the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up perceptions about which kinds of work arrangements are effective and achievable.
