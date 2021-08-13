JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their 'State of Legal, Compliance & Employment Law Advisory Board' for 2021. The board will provide HR leaders valuable, timely insights on today's legal, compliance, and employment law situation through annual research and education of HR professionals.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within legal, compliance, and employment law areas of HR to positively and effectively guide primary research. The upcoming research study will provide a detailed snapshot of how organizations are handling these various responsibilities and decisions today, trending best practices, and how HR leaders and their teams can prepare for future challenges, as well as what to expect in the coming year.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The State of Legal, Compliance and Employment Law 2021, taking place October 27, 2021. Free for interested HR professionals, this full-day event will include webcast sessions with experts who will examine trends and strategies associated with critical legal and compliance issues.
The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in ensuring both the research and the virtual event are best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance, as well as that they address today's top concerns.
The state of the industry research will look at all relevant factors to provide a comprehensive snapshot, including:
- Which issues are creating the most stress and uncertainty
- How organizations are addressing those issues
- What legal challenges arose during the coronavirus pandemic, and what is on the horizon in light of recent changes such as the new administration in the US
- How the move to more remote work environments changed employer obligations
- What organizations that are good at handling these issues tend to do differently from those that do not
The newly appointed 'The State of Legal, Compliance & Employment Law' for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Jennifer Barry-Smith, Regional Marketing and Business Development Manager, Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Susan Chenoweth Beermann, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Navex Global
- Michael Cardman, Legal Editor, XpertHR
- Conor J. Dale, Attorney at Law​, Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C
- Denise Elliott, Member and Employment Practice Group, McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
- Josh M. Goldberg, Attorney, Barran Liebman LLP
- Alex Gonzalez, Vice President, OutSolve, LLC
- Glenn S. Grindlinger, Partner, Labor & Employment Law, Fox Rothschild LLP
- Noelle Harling, Vice President Operations & Compliance, Frasco Profiles
- Peter Lewenson, President, ComplianceBug, LLC
- Elizabeth McLean, Sr. VP and General Counsel, GoodHire/Inflection
- Scott Mirsky, Principal, Employment Law and Litigation, Paley Rothman
- Jennifer Mora, Sr. Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Barb Newton, Compliance Product Manager, Accurate Background
- Liliana Salazar, Chief Compliance Officer, Pacific Region, Employee Benefits, HUB International
- Mark Tabakman, Labor and Employment Partner, Fox Rothschild LLP
- Mary Topliff, Esq, Law Offices of Mary L. Topliff
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including the previous The State of Pay Equity 2020: Advance your talent objectives by analyzing and addressing pay equity issues research, which published February 2020 and addressed legal and regulatory compliance for HR professionals. Additional HR.com research reports and infographics, always free, can be downloaded anytime at hr.com/researchinstitute
