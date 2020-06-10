BELLMORE, N.Y., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HRTrain, a leading online workplace training provider, is moved to action by the national and international calls for justice, understanding, inclusivity, and diversity following the death of George Floyd.
HRTrain is providing its online course on unconscious bias in the workplace to all individuals and organizations free of charge through the end of the year.
The course, "Undo Bias, Act Consciously," is a powerful tool for organizations looking to promote workplace inclusivity and the discovery of new perspectives. Both new and existing clients will also receive complimentary access to the course, along with HRTrain's proprietary reporting and tracking tool.
Anyone who wants to take the course, "Undo Bias, Act Consciously," can do so at hrtrain.com/undobias.
"Our day-to-day mission is helping organizations work cooperatively by recognizing and understanding individuals from all backgrounds," says Rena Cohen, vice president of HRTrain. "We realize that one of the courses in our library is exceptionally relevant, and feel we have a moral obligation to provide it at no cost to anyone who wishes to take it."
Cohen adds: "It has never been more pressing to understand the complexities of unconscious bias—it influences professional and personal experiences, and interactions at every level. We need to understand our own unconscious biases to create positive collaboration, open communication, and diverse ideas."
HRTrain encourages leaders of organizations of all sizes—as well as interested individuals—to experience "Undo Bias, Act Consciously," at hrtrain.com/undobias and see how it provides employees with fresh insights about themselves and others, ultimately strengthening both workplaces and communities.
HRTrain is a leading provider of online training in human resources and compliance. HRTrain creates fully customized, cost-effective, and intuitive solutions to workforce training that enables large numbers of employees to access interactive, relevant courses built on multidimensional learning principles. HRTrain clients benefit from a proprietary compliance tracking and reporting tool, with the option for SCORM compliant courses for organizations with existing learning management systems. HRTrain's comprehensive content library is developed by subject matter experts, and reviewed thoroughly by employment attorneys and human resources professionals.
For more information, please visit hrtrain.com, email elearn@hrtrain.com, or call 1-888-HRTRAIN.
For media inquiries, please contact Adar Novak at adar@hrtrain.com.
Related Images
logo.jpg
Logo