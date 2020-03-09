LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG (formerly Healthcare Strategy Group), a national healthcare consulting firm, launches a companion webinar on Thursday, March 26, at noon CDT to support its popular healthcare industry book, "Employed Physician Networks: A Guide to Building Strategic Advantage, Value, and Financial Sustainability", published by American College of Healthcare Executives' Health Administration Press. There is no charge for the webinar, hosted by HSG Founding Partner and book author David W. Miller and co-author Travis Ansel, Managing Partner at HSG.
"We plan to discuss the roadmap outlined in our book for building strategic advantage, value, and financial sustainability for your employed physician network," said David W.Miller. "Providing healthcare executives with practical advice is not only an essential part of our book and now our webinar, but also of our practice," he added.
A strong, integrated physician group is essential for any healthcare organization that wants to improve patient care, access, and financial performance. The webinar mirrors the topics featured in the book, now available in paperback, and outlines a clear framework for an employed physician network's growth from the "novice phase" through the "high-performing phase."
"The process of integrating and strengthening an employed physician network so that a healthcare system is thriving can be overwhelming for healthcare leadership," said Travis Ansel. "By sharing practical insights and years of our experience working with clients, we hope to reach those who have not read our book yet but need advice. A webinar format allows us to not only share information but also engage in conversation and answer questions from executives."
Webinar attendees will gain an understanding of why deliberately developing your employed network is critical and can have a significant impact on the system's long-term success while also improving patient care in the community. The program will also explain how to accelerate the development of the network toward high performance. To register for the webinar, visit the website.
For more information on HSG's book, which is available for purchase on Amazon and was recently recommended by ACHE's Book of Year Committee, or to find out more about the upcoming webinar, call 502-814-1198.
About HSG
HSG builds high-performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. From boosting market power and financial strength to preparing for value-based care, HSG can help you define your strategy, implement that strategy, and manage your physician network short or long-term. HSG, a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy firm, can be reached via their website, LinkedIn, or by emailing info@hsgadvisors.com, or by calling (502) 814-1180.
